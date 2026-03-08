ETV Bharat / state

Octogenarian Woman Found Murdered In Coimbatore, Probe Initiated

Coimbatore: The murder of an octogenarian woman in the Nanjundapuram area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has led to panic in the area. A probe has been launched by the police to identify the murderers, and several teams have been formed to nab them, police said.

Police said the mother of Ayurvedic practitioner Ramkumar Kutty was tied up by the assailants before killing her. Originally from Kerala, Kutty had gone to Vietnam with his family for work. His 82-year-old mother, Kasturi, was left with a maid from Nepal.

On Friday morning, Kutty tried calling his mother's mobile number but didn't get any response. He immediately reached out to neighbours to check the condition of his mother. Upon reaching, the neighbours found Kasturi dead, with her hands tied up. The police reached the spot, and the body was sent to the government hospital for autopsy.