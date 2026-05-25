ETV Bharat / state

Cheated By Mafia-Promoters, Octogenarian Narrates Ordeal To Bengal CM At Janatar Darbar

Driven by an unwavering hope of regaining his ancestral home in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, Prabir Biswas (81) informed Adhikari that it belonged to his family for generations, and he had lived there since birth. He was promised a flat by the promoters in an apartment that was to come up on the land. However, he alleged that the land was forcibly seized from him through intimidation by Pappu and Kamdar.

Kolkata: An octogenarian man has complained to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Ahikari during a 'Janatar Darbar' (public hearing) at the state BJP office in Salt Lake on Monday that he was sent out of his ancestral home and forced to live in a rented house after being cheated by the recently arrested land mafia-promoters Biswajit Poddar aka Sona Papu and Joy S Kamdar.

"The land was acquired under the pretext of a real estate development project, with assurances that I would be allotted a flat after the apartment is constructed. Yet, I received no flat. Despite my repeated attempts to communicate with Pappu and Kamdar on the matter, they turned a deaf ear. Thus, in the twilight of my life, I met with the Chief Minister to apprise him of my situation so that a solution could come up," he added.

Since assuming office, Aahikari, who also represents Bhabanipur in the legislative assembly, has been conducting Janatar Darbar every Monday from 9 am to hear the grievances and needs of the people directly. Among over 500 attendees on Monday were job aspirants, representatives from several teachers' organisations, aggrieved job seekers, and those who lost their jobs following the Supreme Court's ruling in 2025.

During the session, the Chief Minister spoke individually with everyone and listened attentively to their respective grievances. For issues in need of administrative action, he counselled on the precise steps to resolve the problems.