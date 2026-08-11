Octogenarian From Madurai Donates Rs 60 Lakh To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Subbaiah, a retired employee of Mathura Coats Company, donated his body to the Rajaji Government Medical College and intends to donate monthly interest from savings.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Madurai: An octogenarian from Tamil Nadu's Madurai contributed his entire life savings of Rs 60 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).
Subbaiah (82) from the Harveypatti area is a retired employee of Mathura Coats Company, and his wife passed away a few years ago. The couple has no children.
He handed over the will document for Rs 30 lakhs in his bank account and the gold jewellery worth Rs 30 lakhs in his locker, along with a Rs 10,000 cheque, to Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna at a grievance redressal camp.
Subbaiah had earlier donated his body to the Rajaji Government Medical College in 2013. In appreciation, all the government officials present at the camp extended their gratitude to the elderly man.
"I have no wife or children. It is the army that protects our country. Providing funds to the soldiers gives me satisfaction. I tried to contribute the entire amount in cash. But the banking regulations did not allow it. That is why I made a will for the contribution," Subbaiah said.
"I intend to give the monthly interest from my savings to the army. It should be made a law that all citizens of the country should contribute 1% of their total savings to the army at the end of their lives. The soldiers are working so hard to protect us," he noted, adding that we all owe a debt of gratitude to the Indian Army soldiers.
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