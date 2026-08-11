ETV Bharat / state

Octogenarian From Madurai Donates Rs 60 Lakh To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Subbaiah hands over the will to Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: An octogenarian from Tamil Nadu's Madurai contributed his entire life savings of Rs 60 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF). Subbaiah (82) from the Harveypatti area is a retired employee of Mathura Coats Company, and his wife passed away a few years ago. The couple has no children. He handed over the will document for Rs 30 lakhs in his bank account and the gold jewellery worth Rs 30 lakhs in his locker, along with a Rs 10,000 cheque, to Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna at a grievance redressal camp.