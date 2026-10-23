ETV Bharat / state

'October Curse': Memories Of Devastation Come Alive As Odisha Braces For Yet Another Possible Cyclone

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha braces for yet another possible cyclone, it has once again brought to fore the significance of the month of October for the state that has faced several such natural disasters in the past.

Starting from the devastating Super Cyclone in 1999, Phailin in 2013, Hudhud in 2014, Titli in 2018, to cyclone Dana in 2024, Odisha faced five major cyclones in the month of October that caused large-scale damage to life and property across the state.

On October 29, 1999, a super cyclone hit the Odisha coast with wind speed of 260 to 300 km per hour. Over 10,000 people were killed as torrential rains ravaged the affected parts of the state for 36 hours. Tides as high as 7 to 10 metres swept 20 km inland leaving 25 lakh people marooned and 1.3 crore affected.

So devastating was the damage to infrastructure that the state remained cut off from the rest of the world for one whole day and a few hours. The next cyclone in October was Phailin that wreaked havoc in the state in 2013 and made its landfall at Gopalpur.

The state government evacuated over 10 lakh people to safer places and limited the death toll to 21. It was followed by cyclone Hudhud that hit Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast in 2014. The toll reported in the state due to the cyclone was only two.

Cyclones in October (ETV Bharat)

The next October disaster was cyclone Titli that made its landfall near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh. It took 77 lives, of whom 42 died due to the post cyclone flash flood and landslides that occurred in Gajapati.

Similarly, cyclone Dana that made its landfall in Kendrapda district and caused largescale damage to property, however no death was reported during the disaster. "October is a transition period when Southwest monsoon withdraws and northeast monsoon enters leading to the rise in sea surface temperature and creating favourable conditions for the formation of cyclones. These systems usually form over Andaman sea and due to earth’s movement, move in north-westward direction and hit Andhra Pradesh or Odisha coast. There have been instances of more than one cyclone occuring in the month of October," said director general of India Metereology Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

File photo of lifeguards and Fire Department officials cautioning tourists against swimming due to strong currents and unstable high tides as the sea turns rough amid cyclone warnings in Puri (IANS)

In the wake of IMD's forecast of a cyclonic storm that is likely to hit Andhra-Odisha coast on October 28, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha Rajesh Prabhakar Patil on Friday directed all district collectors to remain prepared to deal with any eventuality. According to the IMD, a low pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression on October 24, a deep depression on October 25 and a cyclonic storm over the west central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning.