ETV Bharat / state

'Observe A Digital Fast During Pilgrimage': PM Modi Tells Devotees As Char Dham Yatra Begins

He noted that for centuries, people from diverse traditions and cultures have visited these sites to experience spiritual unity, and this tradition remains just as relevant today. He also highlighted the growing role of Uttarakhand, asserting that a 'Developed Uttarakhand' plays a pivotal role in the national resolve to build a 'Developed India.'

In a letter addressed to the nation, PM Modi said Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, are not merely centres of faith, but vibrant symbols that reinforce the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India).

On April 19, doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham had opened for devotees and Badrinath Dham portal will open on April 23.

The opening of Kedarnath Dham took place with traditional Vedic chants, rituals and decorations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed the season's first puja in the name of PM Modi. Devotees across the country gathered here to witness the occasion and seek blessings.

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to devotees on the opening of Kedarnath Dham doors on Wednesday, calling Char Dham "a divine celebration of our faith, unity and rich traditions" that provides glimpses of "India's eternal culture".

Reiterating that this decade is emerging as 'Uttarakhand's Decade', PM Modi said that the reality is now visibly manifesting on the ground. The rapid strides made in the state across the sectors of tourism, spirituality, and infrastructure have rendered the Char Dham Yatra more accessible, safer, and spiritually enriching than ever before, he said adding that this has not only enhanced convenience for devotees but also bolstered the local economy.

On this occasion, PM Modi appealed to pilgrims to observe a 'digital fast,' urging them to disconnect from mobile phones and social media during the journey in an effort to truly immerse themselves in nature and spirituality. He explained that spending time amidst the natural beauty and serene environment of Uttarakhand fosters a sense of spiritual fulfillment, which is the true essence and objective of this pilgrimage.

The Prime Minister proposed five resolutions to make the pilgrimage more disciplined, safe, and meaningful. He appealed to the pilgrims to prioritise cleanliness above everything else, ensuring that the shrines and their surrounding areas remain pristine. Furthermore, he urged them to refrain from using single-use plastics. Additionally, he encouraged devotees to remain environmentally conscious and actively participate in initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother's Name). He then emphasised fostering a spirit of service and cooperation, assisting fellow travellers, and forging cultural connections with people arriving from across the country.

To promote the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, PM Modi appealed to travellers to spend at least five percent of their total expenditure on local products. He said that this would directly benefit local artisans and small-scale traders.

Furthermore, he urged everyone to observe discipline, safety protocols, and decorum to ensure the smooth conduct of the journey and to avoid causing any inconvenience to the personnel managing the arrangements.

Finally, the Prime Minister appealed to content creators and influencers to showcase Uttarakhand's local traditions, folklore, and unexplored facets to the nation and the world, thereby enabling the cultural richness of this 'Land of Gods' (Devbhumi) to gain even wider recognition.