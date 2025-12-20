Obscene Act On Namo Bharat Train Caught On CCTV, Sparks Outrage
CCTV footage from a Namo Bharat train between Meerut and Modinagar shows a couple’s lewd behaviour in a public coach, prompting NCRTC action.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 9:55 PM IST
Meerut: A student and a young woman were caught on CCTV engaging in obscene acts aboard the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat train operating between Meerut and Delhi. The footage, recorded inside the train, later surfaced after being circulated from the control room, leaving officials of the NCRTC visibly disturbed.
What has raised further concern is that the video shows several passengers seated a short distance away on adjacent seats. Even so, the act continued, making the incident all the more shocking for a public transport setting.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Namo Bharat’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Puneet Vats, described the incident as “extremely shameful.” He said the employee who filmed and circulated the footage has been removed from the control room. While the Namo Bharat train operations are handled by a contractor, Vats stressed that regular monitoring is carried out and that additional vigilance will now be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future. He also appealed to passengers to strictly follow rules and maintain decorum while travelling.
The NCRTC, he said, is committed to providing safe and high-quality amenities to commuters. At the same time, passengers are expected to behave responsibly and avoid actions that could lead to embarrassment or distress to themselves and others.
Clarifying further, Vats noted that the viral video is not recent. The incident took place between the Meerut and Modinagar stations. He underlined that obscene behaviour in a public place is unacceptable and warned that such acts can invite serious trouble for those involved, while also causing discomfort and harm to fellow passengers.