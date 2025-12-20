ETV Bharat / state

Obscene Act On Namo Bharat Train Caught On CCTV, Sparks Outrage

Meerut: A student and a young woman were caught on CCTV engaging in obscene acts aboard the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat train operating between Meerut and Delhi. The footage, recorded inside the train, later surfaced after being circulated from the control room, leaving officials of the NCRTC visibly disturbed.

What has raised further concern is that the video shows several passengers seated a short distance away on adjacent seats. Even so, the act continued, making the incident all the more shocking for a public transport setting.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Namo Bharat’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Puneet Vats, described the incident as “extremely shameful.” He said the employee who filmed and circulated the footage has been removed from the control room. While the Namo Bharat train operations are handled by a contractor, Vats stressed that regular monitoring is carried out and that additional vigilance will now be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future. He also appealed to passengers to strictly follow rules and maintain decorum while travelling.