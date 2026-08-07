ETV Bharat / state

OBC Leaders Demand Nationwide Caste Census, Greater Representation and Protection of Reservation Rights at Bengaluru Convention

Bengaluru: OBC leaders from across India called for a nationwide caste census, population-based representation and protection of reservation rights at the 11th Annual National Mega Convention of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.



Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the convention, which brought together OBC representatives from different states. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who could not attend in person, addressed the gathering virtually.



Maharashtra MLC Parinay Phuke said Other Backward Classes constitute more than 60 per cent of India's population and have played a major role in agriculture, labour, industry and nation-building. He said the convention represented not merely individual states but the aspirations and concerns of OBC communities across the country.



"Reservation is not meant to provide financial stability. It is a constitutional mechanism to ensure adequate representation in different sectors," Phuke said, arguing that OBC students have demonstrated their merit in examinations such as UPSC, MPSC, banking and NEET.



Referring to social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, he said the movement for inclusive development and social justice has deep historical roots. Despite their contribution to national development, OBC communities continued to face gaps in education, industry and professional opportunities, he said.



Phuke said the National OBC Federation would continue defending reservation rights and pursuing pending demands with governments. Recalling earlier conventions in Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Tirupati and Goa, he announced that the next national convention would be held in Ujjain.



OBC leader Srinivas Gowda called upon the Centre to conduct a national OBC caste census and ensure representation based on population. He also demanded a dedicated OBC ministry, increased reservation and 50 per cent representation for OBCs in legislative bodies.



"Narendra Modi is the country's first OBC Prime Minister, but during his years in office, the community has not received the benefits it expected. Our demands for greater political representation and enhanced reservation remain unresolved," Gowda said.



Recalling the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations on August 7, 1990, Gowda credited former Prime Minister V.P. Singh with implementing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in employment. He also invoked the contributions of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule to the struggle for social justice.



Calling for unity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gowda sought to redefine "BC" as "Brilliant Caste, Biggest Caste and Best Caste," saying the terminology should inspire confidence rather than reinforce perceptions of backwardness.



"Rights are secured through organised struggle, not merely by asking for them," he said, calling for a nationwide movement to secure what he described as the OBC community's legitimate social and political share.



Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh president Dr. Babanrao Taywade, KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee state chairman H.M. Revanna, Karnataka Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh president Lakshminarayan Kurra and other OBC leaders attended the convention.