ETV Bharat / state

Nutrition May Support Epilepsy Management Alongside Medication, Says Gorakhpur Professor

Dr Abhay Kumar Singh is currently serving as a professor of botany at Gorakhpur University ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Along with medication, proper diet and nutrition may play an important role in supporting the health of people with epilepsy. Dr Abhay Kumar Singh, a Gorakhpur resident and former professor of botany at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, says that fruits, spices and nutrient-rich foods may help improve the overall health of epilepsy patients.

Dr Singh is currently serving as a professor of botany at Gorakhpur University. He has been researching the relationship between nutrition and mental health for nearly a decade. According to him, nutritional care deserves attention alongside medication in the management of epilepsy.

According to Dr Abhay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh has about 10 lakh people living with epilepsy. The condition affects both children and adults.

He explained that epilepsy is broadly classified into two types: focal and generalised. In focal epilepsy, seizures originate from abnormal electrical activity in one part of the brain, whereas in generalised epilepsy, both sides of the brain are involved.

He said that identifying the precise point of seizure onset in generalised epilepsy is an area of research.

During an epileptic seizure, patients may experience involuntary jerking movements, frothing at the mouth and a loss of control over their bodies. Fatigue and sluggishness may also occur after a seizure.

Neurology specialists use diagnostic techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG) to study the electrical activity of the brain.

Dr Abhay Kumar said several misconceptions about epilepsy continue to exist in India. Some people consider it a curse rather than a medical condition and seek treatment through rituals and faith healing.

In some places, people also follow harmful practices such as making patients smell shoes or other leather objects during a seizure. Such practices can be harmful and may delay access to appropriate medical treatment.

He said that epilepsy is a treatable condition that can be managed effectively with proper medical care. Patients should remain under the supervision of a neurology specialist.

Medication for epilepsy may need to be continued for a long period, and some patients may experience side effects. Therefore, attention to nutrition and dietary habits is also important as part of overall patient care.

Dr Abhay Kumar has suggested including guava, turmeric and cloves in the diet of people with epilepsy.

He said that identifying the precise point of seizure onset in generalised epilepsy is an area of research. (ETV Bharat)

According to him, guava is a good source of vitamin C and can be included regularly in meals. Referring to different varieties of turmeric, he said that its nutritional and active compounds may have health benefits.

He also recalled his research experience in the United States, where scientists use turmeric-infused milk as a health tonic.

Speaking about cloves, he said chewing them allows their compounds to mix with saliva and enter the body. According to his research, the antioxidants present in cloves may help reduce the effects of free radicals in the body.

Dr Singh explained that oxidative stress and inflammation-related processes may become active during epileptic seizures. Free radicals can damage cells, proteins and DNA. Therefore, research into nutrients that may help counter their effects is important.