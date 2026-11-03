Nutrition May Support Epilepsy Management Alongside Medication, Says Gorakhpur Professor
Neurology specialists use diagnostic techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG) to study the electrical activity of the brain.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Along with medication, proper diet and nutrition may play an important role in supporting the health of people with epilepsy. Dr Abhay Kumar Singh, a Gorakhpur resident and former professor of botany at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, says that fruits, spices and nutrient-rich foods may help improve the overall health of epilepsy patients.
Dr Singh is currently serving as a professor of botany at Gorakhpur University. He has been researching the relationship between nutrition and mental health for nearly a decade. According to him, nutritional care deserves attention alongside medication in the management of epilepsy.
According to Dr Abhay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh has about 10 lakh people living with epilepsy. The condition affects both children and adults.
He explained that epilepsy is broadly classified into two types: focal and generalised. In focal epilepsy, seizures originate from abnormal electrical activity in one part of the brain, whereas in generalised epilepsy, both sides of the brain are involved.
He said that identifying the precise point of seizure onset in generalised epilepsy is an area of research.
During an epileptic seizure, patients may experience involuntary jerking movements, frothing at the mouth and a loss of control over their bodies. Fatigue and sluggishness may also occur after a seizure.
Neurology specialists use diagnostic techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG) to study the electrical activity of the brain.
Dr Abhay Kumar said several misconceptions about epilepsy continue to exist in India. Some people consider it a curse rather than a medical condition and seek treatment through rituals and faith healing.
In some places, people also follow harmful practices such as making patients smell shoes or other leather objects during a seizure. Such practices can be harmful and may delay access to appropriate medical treatment.
He said that epilepsy is a treatable condition that can be managed effectively with proper medical care. Patients should remain under the supervision of a neurology specialist.
Medication for epilepsy may need to be continued for a long period, and some patients may experience side effects. Therefore, attention to nutrition and dietary habits is also important as part of overall patient care.
Dr Abhay Kumar has suggested including guava, turmeric and cloves in the diet of people with epilepsy.
According to him, guava is a good source of vitamin C and can be included regularly in meals. Referring to different varieties of turmeric, he said that its nutritional and active compounds may have health benefits.
He also recalled his research experience in the United States, where scientists use turmeric-infused milk as a health tonic.
Speaking about cloves, he said chewing them allows their compounds to mix with saliva and enter the body. According to his research, the antioxidants present in cloves may help reduce the effects of free radicals in the body.
Dr Singh explained that oxidative stress and inflammation-related processes may become active during epileptic seizures. Free radicals can damage cells, proteins and DNA. Therefore, research into nutrients that may help counter their effects is important.
For nearly 10 years, Dr Abhay Kumar has been researching the relationship between nutrition, functional foods, gut microorganisms and mental health.
His research focuses on understanding how better nutrition may help in managing various health conditions.
He said neurological and related disorders include conditions such as Parkinson's disease, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety and insomnia. According to him, balanced diets and proper nutrition may support the management of these conditions.
He also stressed that medicinal plants such as ashwagandha and Shankhpushpi, saying that further research is needed to understand their health benefits.
In recognition of his research work, Dr Abhay Kumar has been made a lifetime member of the Indian Epilepsy Society. He also said that research-related work undertaken by him has received a patent.
Sharing his experiences from the United States, Dr Abhay Kumar said American scientists are also interested in traditional Indian food and medicinal plants.
According to him, researchers worldwide are studying the nutritional properties of traditional Indian foods and plants.
He also mentioned hibiscus flowers, saying that greater awareness and scientific research are needed to understand their nutritional properties. However, he cautioned against relying only on home remedies to treat health conditions or problems such as anaemia.
He said the nutraceutical industry, alongside the pharmaceutical industry, is expanding rapidly. People should therefore understand the nutritional value of the food they consume.
Food should not only be taken as a means of filling the stomach. It should provide nutrients in appropriate quantities and at the right time, as per the body's requirements. A balanced diet can contribute to better overall health.
According to Dr Abhay Kumar, epilepsy may result from genetic factors or abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Disruptions in the normal flow of electrical signals can trigger seizures.
He said some patients do not achieve the expected level of seizure control through medication and may require prolonged treatment. Patients should never discontinue their medicines without consulting their doctors. Any dietary changes should also be made under expert guidance.
He stressed the need to eliminate social misconceptions surrounding epilepsy. People living with the condition often face discrimination, and in some cases, young women face difficulties in getting married because of the illness.
He said both men and women with epilepsy deserve timely medical treatment and social support. Along with treatment under a neurology specialist, consulting a diet expert for appropriate nutritional guidance may also be beneficial.
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