ETV Bharat / state

45 Nursing Graduates From Andhra Pradesh Selected For Jobs In Germany

Amaravati: The state of Andhra Pradesh is making history in global job creation. It is equipping the state's youth with vocational skills and foreign language training, while also facilitating employment opportunities abroad.

The Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) sends youth to countries such as Germany, Japan, and Kuwait, prioritizing their safety. Awareness programs regarding the culture, laws, and labor rights of these destination countries are being conducted at six locations across the state, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kadapa.

German language training (at A1, A2, B1, and B2 levels) is being taught as part of the curriculum in 13 nursing colleges across the state. Out of 48 B.Sc. Nursing graduates who were already employed locally and underwent German language training, 45 have been selected for jobs in Germany.

On Friday, officials presented them with job offer letters along with certificates confirming the completion of the B2 level. They are scheduled to travel to Germany in batches by February of next year. Meanwhile, Japanese language training for 30 individuals is set to begin in Rajamahendravaram on the 23rd of this month.

Career Pathways Through Various Projects

Project Vasudha: Provides free German language training (B2 level) to nursing graduates and facilitates nursing job placements in Germany.