45 Nursing Graduates From Andhra Pradesh Selected For Jobs In Germany
The Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh sends youth to countries such as Germany, Japan, and Kuwait, prioritizing their safety.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Amaravati: The state of Andhra Pradesh is making history in global job creation. It is equipping the state's youth with vocational skills and foreign language training, while also facilitating employment opportunities abroad.
The Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) sends youth to countries such as Germany, Japan, and Kuwait, prioritizing their safety. Awareness programs regarding the culture, laws, and labor rights of these destination countries are being conducted at six locations across the state, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kadapa.
German language training (at A1, A2, B1, and B2 levels) is being taught as part of the curriculum in 13 nursing colleges across the state. Out of 48 B.Sc. Nursing graduates who were already employed locally and underwent German language training, 45 have been selected for jobs in Germany.
On Friday, officials presented them with job offer letters along with certificates confirming the completion of the B2 level. They are scheduled to travel to Germany in batches by February of next year. Meanwhile, Japanese language training for 30 individuals is set to begin in Rajamahendravaram on the 23rd of this month.
Career Pathways Through Various Projects
Project Vasudha: Provides free German language training (B2 level) to nursing graduates and facilitates nursing job placements in Germany.
Sarvasethu: Offers basic-level German training (A1, A2) to ITI students and creates global career opportunities in the mechanical and electrical sectors.
Blue Diamond: Aims to secure employment as welders for 1,200 individuals annually in the Gulf and European countries through its training center in Srikakulam.
Abundant Opportunities in Nursing
Since the formation of the coalition government in 2024, 1,817 individuals from Andhra Pradesh have gone abroad for employment with the assistance of OMCAP. Another 235 people are set to leave soon.
Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) oversees their welfare while they are there. Young women working as nurses in Germany earn a monthly salary of 3,000 to 4,000 Euros. The employing organizations even cover their airfare. Some trainees at the Rajamahendravaram training center have secured jobs after achieving B1-level proficiency in the German language. They will receive accommodation as well as a monthly stipend of 1,200 Euros during the initial period. German language training is being provided to 2,335 students currently studying in government nursing colleges across the state.
Nine individuals have been selected for driver positions in the United Arab Emirates. They will be provided with free accommodation for six months and receive driving training there. Subsequently, they will be issued licenses and hired for the jobs. While 26 drivers have already been sent to Kuwait, another 89 are ready to go. Additionally, 29 people have been selected for roles as home care nurses and welders in Qatar.
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