Nurse Held Hostage, Raped Repeatedly By Truck Driver In Haryana's Nuh, Accused Arrested
The accused, Zaheer (20) of Dhondh, blackmailed her by threatening to make an objectionable video viral on social media and extorted around Rs 1.5 lakh.
By PTI
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Gurugram: A 25-year-old nurse from Punjab was allegedly held hostage and raped multiple times by a truck driver for several days in a village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Sunday.
The nurse alleged that the accused forced her to convert to Islam by promising to marry her. When she refused, he threatened to kill and make her objectionable video viral on social media, they added.
The victim somehow managed to escape on Saturday night and went to the Ferozpur Jhirka city police station to file a complaint. Following this, a case was registered against the accused under various sections, including rape, blackmail, and under the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, at Ferozpur Jhirka police station. The accused truck driver, Zaheer (20), was subsequently arrested, SHO Kuldeep Singh said.
The accused, a resident of Dhondh village in Nuh district, was produced in a Nuh court on Sunday, which sent him to judicial custody, he added.
The victim, a resident of Punjab's Firozpur, said in her complaint that she met Zaheer on social media about a year ago. As their conversation progressed, Zaheer lured her into believing he was married. After this, he took her to a hotel on the pretext of hosting a party, where he forcibly raped her and filmed an obscene video. He continued to blackmail her by threatening to make the video viral on social media, raped her multiple times and also extorted around Rs 1.5 lakh, she added in the complaint.
"On March 20, the accused took me to his village, where I was held captive and raped. During this time, he pressured me to convert to Islam. When I resisted, I was beaten and threatened with death," she said.
The victim returned home with her family, and a further probe is underway, the SHO said.
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