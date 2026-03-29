ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Held Hostage, Raped Repeatedly By Truck Driver In Haryana's Nuh, Accused Arrested

Gurugram: A 25-year-old nurse from Punjab was allegedly held hostage and raped multiple times by a truck driver for several days in a village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Sunday.

The nurse alleged that the accused forced her to convert to Islam by promising to marry her. When she refused, he threatened to kill and make her objectionable video viral on social media, they added.

The victim somehow managed to escape on Saturday night and went to the Ferozpur Jhirka city police station to file a complaint. Following this, a case was registered against the accused under various sections, including rape, blackmail, and under the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, at Ferozpur Jhirka police station. The accused truck driver, Zaheer (20), was subsequently arrested, SHO Kuldeep Singh said.

The accused, a resident of Dhondh village in Nuh district, was produced in a Nuh court on Sunday, which sent him to judicial custody, he added.