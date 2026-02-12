ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Who Recovered From Nipah Infection Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Bengal Hospital

Kolkata/New Delhi: A nurse who had recovered from Nipah virus infection died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in West Bengal's Barasat on Thursday, a state health department official said. The woman had been in a prolonged coma, which severely affected her immunity, and later developed a lung infection. She had been taken off ventilator support at the end of January.

"She died of cardiac arrest this afternoon. Though she had recovered from Nipah infection, she was suffering from multiple complications," the official said.

Two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus disease have been reported from West Bengal since December, according to reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The other one, a male nurse, has been cured of the disease.

"Out of the two Nipah positive cases reported from West Bengal on January 11, 2026, one of the nurses who was critically ill and was under intensive medical care passed away today due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where she was under treatment," the Union Health Ministry said.