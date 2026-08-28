ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Detained In Kishtwar Minor Rape And Abortion Death Case

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a nurse for questioning following the arrest of five people connected to the rape and death of a pregnant minor in Kishtwar district.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the nurse (name not disclosed) was taken into custody following the testimony of accused Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, a contractual sanitation worker at District Hospital, Kishtwar. He was arrested on Wednesday for helping the main accused Khalid Hussain and his brother, Tariq Hussain, in an alleged criminal conspiracy.

The nurse had allegedly arranged and injected the pregnancy termination medicines to the deceased minor girl, due to which her condition deteriorated, and she ultimately died while being shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, said a source.

“The nurse has been detained and is being put through sustained questioning to ascertain the truth. The nurse had allegedly acted on the advice of Farooq Ahmed and performed the act without informing the senior officials,” he said.

The incident took place on August 20 when a minor girl, aged between 15 and 16, died, and during post-mortem she was found around five months pregnant. After initial investigations, police registered a case at Police Station Chatroo under sections 4/6/8/10/17 of the POCSO Act and sections 61(2)/65(1)/90/91/92 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Later, the police also added provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va).

Police then arrested a government teacher, Khalid and his brother Tariq for criminal conspiracy. Khalid was accused of sexually assaulting his student repeatedly, due to which she became pregnant. Tariq allegedly conspired to terminate her pregnancy and arranged medicines and coordinated with other people.