Nurse Detained In Kishtwar Minor Rape And Abortion Death Case
Police in Kishtwar detained a nurse following the arrest of five people connected to the rape and fatal forced abortion of a pregnant minor.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 28, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a nurse for questioning following the arrest of five people connected to the rape and death of a pregnant minor in Kishtwar district.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the nurse (name not disclosed) was taken into custody following the testimony of accused Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, a contractual sanitation worker at District Hospital, Kishtwar. He was arrested on Wednesday for helping the main accused Khalid Hussain and his brother, Tariq Hussain, in an alleged criminal conspiracy.
The nurse had allegedly arranged and injected the pregnancy termination medicines to the deceased minor girl, due to which her condition deteriorated, and she ultimately died while being shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, said a source.
“The nurse has been detained and is being put through sustained questioning to ascertain the truth. The nurse had allegedly acted on the advice of Farooq Ahmed and performed the act without informing the senior officials,” he said.
The incident took place on August 20 when a minor girl, aged between 15 and 16, died, and during post-mortem she was found around five months pregnant. After initial investigations, police registered a case at Police Station Chatroo under sections 4/6/8/10/17 of the POCSO Act and sections 61(2)/65(1)/90/91/92 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Later, the police also added provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va).
Police then arrested a government teacher, Khalid and his brother Tariq for criminal conspiracy. Khalid was accused of sexually assaulting his student repeatedly, due to which she became pregnant. Tariq allegedly conspired to terminate her pregnancy and arranged medicines and coordinated with other people.
During the course of the investigation, police arrested five people by Thursday, which included Khalid, Tariq, Farooq, Muhammad Ishaq and Riaz Ahmed.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, is headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kishtwar Pardeep Kumar. Officials said the team was expanding its investigation and more arrests are expected in the coming days.
A former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ghulam Muhammad Saroori visited the victim’s family and later got a call from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the incident.
In a video circulated by Saroori, he asked the LG to hand over the case to the crime branch for transparent investigation.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saroori said, “The LG has assured an investigation by the crime branch, and we are hopeful that the family will get justice. This is a heinous crime committed against a minor girl, and all those responsible for the act should be taken to task.”
The Congress leader said that some people were trying to make it a Gujjars versus Kashmiri-speaking people issue. “This shouldn't happen as everybody wants strict punishment for the culprits. Those who try to divide the people on these lines should be thrown out of the area,” he added.
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