Nurse Accidentally Chops Off Infant's Thumb At Indore Hospital, Probe Launched
The nurse was removing the cannula from the baby's hand and while cutting the tape fixed unto the needle, she mistakenly chopped off the thumb.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Indore: The thumb of a one-and-a-half-year-old child was accidentally chopped off by a nurse at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district while removing the paediatric cannula from the baby's hand on Wednesday. Hospital authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
On December 24, Anju, a resident of Betma, brought her child to MGM Medical College due to illness. The child was admitted to the chest ward after being diagnosed with pneumonia. "My baby's hand was swollen due to the intravenous (IV) line since the night before. The next morning, we called the nurses several times but they didn't respond. Finally, a nurse arrived and while changing the IV line, she used scissors to remove the tape from the needle in the hand and in the process, cut off the thumb."
Upon witnessing the incident, the child's mother created a huge commotion at the hospital and the matter was immediately brought to the attention of specialists. The child was referred to a super-specialty hospital, where surgery was performed to reattach the thumb. The child is stated to be in stable condition, doctors said.
Arvind Shukla, superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital, said, "After the incident came to light, the child was referred to a super-specialty hospital for replantation."
Meanwhile, a meeting was held by MGM dean Arvind Ghaghoria and MY Hospital superintendent Ashok Yadav in connection with the incident and an inquiry was launched against the nurse allegedly responsible for the negligence. Action will be taken against the nurse, he added.
