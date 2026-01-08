ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Accidentally Chops Off Infant's Thumb At Indore Hospital, Probe Launched

Indore: The thumb of a one-and-a-half-year-old child was accidentally chopped off by a nurse at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district while removing the paediatric cannula from the baby's hand on Wednesday. Hospital authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

On December 24, Anju, a resident of Betma, brought her child to MGM Medical College due to illness. The child was admitted to the chest ward after being diagnosed with pneumonia. "My baby's hand was swollen due to the intravenous (IV) line since the night before. The next morning, we called the nurses several times but they didn't respond. Finally, a nurse arrived and while changing the IV line, she used scissors to remove the tape from the needle in the hand and in the process, cut off the thumb."

Upon witnessing the incident, the child's mother created a huge commotion at the hospital and the matter was immediately brought to the attention of specialists. The child was referred to a super-specialty hospital, where surgery was performed to reattach the thumb. The child is stated to be in stable condition, doctors said.