Nuh Hosts Three-Day Islamic Gathering; Lakhs Of Devotees Expected To Attend

Nuh: A three-day Islamic gathering began in Tirwada village of Haryana's Nuh on Friday, with the gathering of a large crowd on the first day. It is estimated that the number could reach millions over the next two days, for which organisers and the administration have made elaborate arrangements.

Adequate arrangements for food, toilets, traffic control, and accommodation have been readied for the devotees, with over 1,000 volunteers engaged in managing traffic and security.

The inaugural day's event was attended by Hazrat Maulana Saad of the Tablighi Jamaat as the chief guest, Haryana Waqf Board administrator and former MLA Chaudhary Zakir Hussain, former minister Chaudhary Raheem Khan, and former BJP candidate Chaudhary Aijaz Khan.

A unique example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood was witnessed at the event. Local businessman Rajesh Garg has arranged for vegetarian biryani for the attendees, and it is estimated that approximately 100 large pots of biryani will be served each day. "The land of Mewat has always been an example of Hindu-Muslim unity. People of all religions participate in each other's festivals and religious events. This biryani service is meant to strengthen this brotherhood," Garg said.