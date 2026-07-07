ETV Bharat / state

Nuh Administration Exhumes Four-Month-Old Infant’s Body After Grandfather Alleges Suspicious Death

Nuh: The administration in Haryana's Nuh district exhumed the body of a four-month-old infant from his grave and sent it for a post-mortem after the child's grandfather alleged that the death was suspicious.

The child's grandfather, Shamshad, said that the death of his grandson, Mohammad Ahil, was not natural. In his complaint, he alleged his daughter-in-law and some members of her parental family were behind the death.

According to the complaint, Shamshad's son, Sahil, died in a road accident in 2025 while his wife, Afsana, was pregnant. She later gave birth to a son, Mohammad Ahil. After some time, Afsana moved to her parental home in Jaitaka village under the Nagina police station. The infant died in March, after which his body was brought to Saunkh village and buried according to Islamic rites.