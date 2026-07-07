Nuh Administration Exhumes Four-Month-Old Infant’s Body After Grandfather Alleges Suspicious Death
The child's grandfather, Shamshad, said that the death of his grandson, Mohammad Ahil, was not natural.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Nuh: The administration in Haryana's Nuh district exhumed the body of a four-month-old infant from his grave and sent it for a post-mortem after the child's grandfather alleged that the death was suspicious.
The child's grandfather, Shamshad, said that the death of his grandson, Mohammad Ahil, was not natural. In his complaint, he alleged his daughter-in-law and some members of her parental family were behind the death.
According to the complaint, Shamshad's son, Sahil, died in a road accident in 2025 while his wife, Afsana, was pregnant. She later gave birth to a son, Mohammad Ahil. After some time, Afsana moved to her parental home in Jaitaka village under the Nagina police station. The infant died in March, after which his body was brought to Saunkh village and buried according to Islamic rites.
Based on the grandfather's complaint, on Tuesday at 10 AM, the infant's body was exhumed. Duty Magistrate Deepak said, "Further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.”
The child's uncle, Mustafa, said the family wanted the actual cause of death to be determined so that all doubts and speculation could be put to rest.
Police and district officials said the investigation is ongoing and that the exact cause of the infant's death will only be known after the post-mortem report is received.
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