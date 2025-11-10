ETV Bharat / state

Nuapada Bypoll: Odisha CEO Dismisses BJD's EVM Manipulation Charge

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan on Monday dismissed the BJD’s allegation of suspicious movement of EVMs from Ganjam to Nuapada ahead of the bypoll.

He warned, "Unfounded charges could corrode public trust in the electoral system". The BJD had alleged that the District Magistrate of Nuapada has brought a truck full of EVMs from Ganjam ahead of the bypoll. The party had alleged that after voting for the bypoll, the EVMs will be exchanged with those brought from Ganjam.

"After receiving the complaint, we conducted an investigation. We wish to clarify that no EVM from any other district will be used for the Nuapada by-election to be held on Tuesday," Gopalan said. He said neither any EVM has been brought into the district from outside and nor any sent from the district outside.