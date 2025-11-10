Nuapada Bypoll: Odisha CEO Dismisses BJD's EVM Manipulation Charge
CEO RS Gopalan said he conducted the allegation levelled against the district magistrate and found it to be false.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan on Monday dismissed the BJD’s allegation of suspicious movement of EVMs from Ganjam to Nuapada ahead of the bypoll.
He warned, "Unfounded charges could corrode public trust in the electoral system". The BJD had alleged that the District Magistrate of Nuapada has brought a truck full of EVMs from Ganjam ahead of the bypoll. The party had alleged that after voting for the bypoll, the EVMs will be exchanged with those brought from Ganjam.
"After receiving the complaint, we conducted an investigation. We wish to clarify that no EVM from any other district will be used for the Nuapada by-election to be held on Tuesday," Gopalan said. He said neither any EVM has been brought into the district from outside and nor any sent from the district outside.
"The allegations levelled against the Nuapada Collector were found to be baseless. I urge people of Nuapada and Odisha not to believe in rumours," the CEO said.
Gopalan said over 150 polling parties have left for their respective booths. "We have apprised the officials of their duties and responsibilities," he said. The CEO said helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been arranged to transport officials to eight sensitive booths of the district. "As many as 37 counters have been set up to cover to cover the 358 booths in the constituency" he said.
Gopalan said he has received three complaints of money being distributed among voters and has asked officials to clarify on the allegations. "I have seen and examined the videos which appear from outside the district," he said.
