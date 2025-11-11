ETV Bharat / state

Nuapada Bypoll In Odisha: 32.51% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Voting Underway Across 358 Booths

From early morning queues to faulty EVM replacements, the Nuapada bypoll began on a brisk and largely peaceful note on Monday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

Updated : November 11, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST

Nuapada: Voting for the Nuapada Assembly by-election that began at 7 AM on Monday across 358 polling booths, recorded 32.51% turnout till 11 AM. Polling is on peacefully, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and four-time legislator Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, 2025. A total of 2,53,624 voters will be exercising their franchise to seal the fate of 14 candidates contesting the seat.

Voting will continue till 5 PM in most polling booths, while in 47 remote and Maoist-affected booths, polling will conclude an hour earlier, at 4 PM, to ensure safe movement of election staff before dusk.

The by-election has turned out to be a triangular contest among Jay Dholakia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Ghasiram Majhi of the Indian National Congress (INC).

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia after casting his vote (ETV Bharat)

So far, polling has remained largely peaceful, though a few technical glitches were reported in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Faulty EVMs and ballot units were promptly replaced at Booth Nos. 76 and 66 after brief interruptions.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, R.S. Gopalan, confirmed that three EVMs and three ballot units had malfunctioned earlier in the day but swiftly replaced. Voting resumed without disruption, he said.

However, the CEO ordered the suspension of Dhananjay Malik, the presiding officer of Booth No. 36 at Kuliyabandh High School, after CCTV footage showed him violating polling norms. A probe has been initiated against him.

Fourteen companies of central armed police forces have been deployed across the constituency, working alongside the state police. In the 47 sensitive and eight highly sensitive booths, additional armed personnel have been stationed, Office of the CEO, Odisha stated.

Earlier mock polls were successfully completed at all 358 polling stations across the Nuapada Assembly Constituency.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14, 2025, at the district headquarters under a three-tier security arrangement.

Last Updated : November 11, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST

