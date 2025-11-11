ETV Bharat / state

Nuapada Bypoll In Odisha: 32.51% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Voting Underway Across 358 Booths

Nuapada: Voting for the Nuapada Assembly by-election that began at 7 AM on Monday across 358 polling booths, recorded 32.51% turnout till 11 AM. Polling is on peacefully, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and four-time legislator Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, 2025. A total of 2,53,624 voters will be exercising their franchise to seal the fate of 14 candidates contesting the seat.

Nuapada Bypoll In Odisha: 14.99% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM; Voting Underway Across 358 Booths (X @DM_Nuapada)

Voting will continue till 5 PM in most polling booths, while in 47 remote and Maoist-affected booths, polling will conclude an hour earlier, at 4 PM, to ensure safe movement of election staff before dusk.

The by-election has turned out to be a triangular contest among Jay Dholakia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Ghasiram Majhi of the Indian National Congress (INC).