Nua Baat Marks Bastar Olympics As The Region Looks For A Social Change
Coming together of survivors of Naxal violence and surrendered Naxalites to compete in sporting events is being seen as a major social pointer
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Raipur: Sports can be a vehicle for bringing about a social change. It is an occasion where players compete in the spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports. Apart from the other tactics being used by the authorities to put an end to Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, sports is being used as a medium to bring the people together in the affected districts. The ongoing Bastar Olympics is a major step in this direction.
It is through this event that the concept of Nua Baat is being taken forward where 500 Naxal survivors and 500 surrendered Naxalites have come together to compete in various events. This can be a major step forward for ensuring peace in the Bastar division and changing the social environment.
Nua Baat itself refers to the coming together of the survivors and surrendered Naxalites. It is being expected that sports can help the youth of the region to escape the world of violence and move towards new identities while exploring new opportunities.
While the block and district level competitions at the Bastar Olympics have concluded, the winners have now moved towards the division level competitions that are scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13.
The division level competitions to be held at Jagdalpur will see the participation of around 3500 selected players in 11 sporting events.
Notably, a very large number of 3.91 lakh participants had registered for the events held at Bastar Olympics.
"This event is not just a sports competition but a mass movement for development and confidence building. Sports are developing leadership, self-confidence and positive energy among the youth of Bastar. This initiative is a concrete step towards connecting the forest areas with the mainstream," said Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.
He has called for the involvement of national and international-level players and athletes to make the event inspiring for the youth.
Meanwhile, the second Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Arun Sao, called for proper facilities for the athletes whether it is accommodation, food, sanitation, transportation and security. "Our priority is to ensure that the positive message of Bastar Olympics reaches the country and the world," he underlined.
The authorities want to make this an event to remember in the coming days.
The divisional level competitions that are to be held in Jagdalpur include football, badminton, weightlifting, volleyball, karate, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, tug-of-war, archery and athletics.
Read More