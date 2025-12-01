ETV Bharat / state

Nua Baat Marks Bastar Olympics As The Region Looks For A Social Change

Raipur: Sports can be a vehicle for bringing about a social change. It is an occasion where players compete in the spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports. Apart from the other tactics being used by the authorities to put an end to Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, sports is being used as a medium to bring the people together in the affected districts. The ongoing Bastar Olympics is a major step in this direction.

It is through this event that the concept of Nua Baat is being taken forward where 500 Naxal survivors and 500 surrendered Naxalites have come together to compete in various events. This can be a major step forward for ensuring peace in the Bastar division and changing the social environment.

Nua Baat itself refers to the coming together of the survivors and surrendered Naxalites. It is being expected that sports can help the youth of the region to escape the world of violence and move towards new identities while exploring new opportunities.

Bastar Olympics logo (ETV Bharat)

While the block and district level competitions at the Bastar Olympics have concluded, the winners have now moved towards the division level competitions that are scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13.

The division level competitions to be held at Jagdalpur will see the participation of around 3500 selected players in 11 sporting events.