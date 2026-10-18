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NTPC To Begin Feasibility Studies In More States For Nuclear Programme

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: State-owned NTPC plans to initiate feasibility studies in more states, including Uttar Pradesh, for proposed nuclear power projects as part of its drive to expand non-fossil fuel energy capacity to at least 2 GW by 2032, according to a senior official.

As part of its energy diversification strategy, NTPC, which has five decades of experience in power generation, is targeting to set up 30 GW of nuclear projects in the country to contribute to the government's ambitious 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

The company has completed feasibility studies in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and now it will start looking for locations in more states for nuclear projects, the official told PTI. Sharing details of the finalised locations, he said that as per the feasibility study, Banka in Bihar, Basai in Madhya Pradesh and Nabarangpur in Odisha have been identified as potential sites for the nuclear projects. "More states will be explored as the vision is 30 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. Of course, Uttar Pradesh is on our list along with more states. We will conduct feasibility studies soon," the official said the company plans to set up an average project having 1,400 MW with two units of 700 MW each.