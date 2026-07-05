NTK Protests Appointment Of Non-Tamilian As Special Representative Of Tamil Nadu In Delhi
The party says that had a Tamilian been appointed, he would have possessed a comprehensive understanding of Tamil Nadu's policies, issues and livelihood concerns
Published : July 5, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) held a protest in Chennai on Sunday demanding that a Tamil be appointed as the state government's Special Representative in Delhi. The protest was held in Perambur, which is the constituency of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
A controversy has erupted in the state following the appointment of film producer K. Venkata Narayana as Tamil Nadu’s Special Representative in New Delhi for a one-year term. This is an appointment that comes with a significant administrative and political role. The move by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government under Vijay has drawn criticism from the opposition parties that have alleged that the appointment comes from Vekat Narayana’s proximity to Vijay. The opposition is also questioning his Kannada background.
Normally, states tend to appoint senior bureaucrats as their representatives or resident commissioners for administrative duties in Delhi. The appointment of a private citizen and film producer to the coveted post is being described as highly unusual and is being debated at length.
During the protest, the NTK members raised slogans demanding the appointment of a Tamilian to the post of Special Representative. The party’s Youth Wing Coordinator Idumbavanam Karthik said, "This is detrimental to the people of Tamil Nadu. Had a Tamilian been appointed to this position, which holds the status equivalent to that of a minister, he would have possessed a comprehensive understanding of Tamil Nadu's policies, issues, and livelihood concerns.”
He said that Vijay's decision to appoint someone close to him to this role amounts to abuse of power. He termed the decision as "an undemocratic act" by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
"Furthermore, we are protesting to urge the Tamil Nadu government to press the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to implement appropriate measures to prevent the large-scale influx of people from other states and their subsequent acquisition of voting rights in Tamil Nadu," Karthik added.
The other issue raised at the protest was a demand that more than 80% of government and private sector jobs in Tamil Nadu be reserved for the 'sons of the soil' or the natives of the state.
Questioning the decisions of the Vijay-led government, Karthik underlined, “On one hand, permission has been granted for the atomic mineral mining project in Kanyakumari district, yet on the other, the Minister claims they will do nothing against the wishes of the people. Vijay will sign wherever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asks him to sign. In the past, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spoke against the BJP but supported it in practice. The TVK, meanwhile, remains silent without even expressing opposition."
Who is Venkat K. Narayana?
He hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka, where he also pursued his legal education. Although born in Karnataka, his mother tongue is reported to be Telugu; however, it is said that he only possesses spoken proficiency in his mother tongue and cannot read or write it. He is reportedly fluent in both speaking and writing Kannada and English. The government order issued for him lists his residential address as Kotturpuram, Chennai.
Earlier in his career, he served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Prestige Group. He is credited as a key figure in the company's generation of multi-million dollar revenues. He reportedly established the KVN production company in 2024.