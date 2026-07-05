ETV Bharat / state

NTK Protests Appointment Of Non-Tamilian As Special Representative Of Tamil Nadu In Delhi

Chennai: Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) held a protest in Chennai on Sunday demanding that a Tamil be appointed as the state government's Special Representative in Delhi. The protest was held in Perambur, which is the constituency of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

A controversy has erupted in the state following the appointment of film producer K. Venkata Narayana as Tamil Nadu’s Special Representative in New Delhi for a one-year term. This is an appointment that comes with a significant administrative and political role. The move by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government under Vijay has drawn criticism from the opposition parties that have alleged that the appointment comes from Vekat Narayana’s proximity to Vijay. The opposition is also questioning his Kannada background.

Normally, states tend to appoint senior bureaucrats as their representatives or resident commissioners for administrative duties in Delhi. The appointment of a private citizen and film producer to the coveted post is being described as highly unusual and is being debated at length.

During the protest, the NTK members raised slogans demanding the appointment of a Tamilian to the post of Special Representative. The party’s Youth Wing Coordinator Idumbavanam Karthik said, "This is detrimental to the people of Tamil Nadu. Had a Tamilian been appointed to this position, which holds the status equivalent to that of a minister, he would have possessed a comprehensive understanding of Tamil Nadu's policies, issues, and livelihood concerns.”

He said that Vijay's decision to appoint someone close to him to this role amounts to abuse of power. He termed the decision as "an undemocratic act" by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

"Furthermore, we are protesting to urge the Tamil Nadu government to press the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to implement appropriate measures to prevent the large-scale influx of people from other states and their subsequent acquisition of voting rights in Tamil Nadu," Karthik added.