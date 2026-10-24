ETV Bharat / state

NTA Releases Notification For JEE Main 2027; Registrations Till November 22

According to this notification, registration for JEE Main began on Saturday night and will continue till 11:50 pm on November 22. Candidates will then be able to fill out the application form with a late fee until November 26.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that the National Testing Agency has also announced the exam dates. According to this notification, the exam will be held from January 20 to 24th, 2027, and again on January 28. The exam will last a total of six days.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted entirely in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, as in previous years. This time, the National Testing Agency has also given students the opportunity to apply with a late fee. Under this, students will be able to apply with a late fee until 11:59 pm on November 26, and the fee must be deposited by the time. After this, the registration process will close.

Additionally, students will have the opportunity to make corrections to their online forms from November 27 to November 29 until 11:50 pm. The National Testing Agency will then announce the examination city on December 30, and admit cards will be issued on January 13, 2027. Fees must be paid online, and can be deposited via credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI.

Paper One, the question paper for admission to the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech), will be divided into two parts. Questions will be asked from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.