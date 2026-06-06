ETV Bharat / state

NTA Dismisses NEET Re-Examination Paper Leak Claims

The agency dismissed the claims as 'false and fraudulent', saying they are intended to mislead students and their families. NTA said such messages are being spread by organised cheating rackets seeking to exploit candidates by selling fake question papers. In a post on X, NTA said, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a 'leak', advance access, or 'sale' of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper. These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead".

New Delhi : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification regarding messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms that claim the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper has been leaked, sold or made available in advance.

It said, "Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake papers, and every such claim circulating is a fabrication."

The Agency said, "NTA wishes to make the following absolutely clear- The integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates. NTA is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action. NTA is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities."

It said, "Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content — and attempting to defraud students — is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible." NTA advised candidates and parents not to engage with, pay, or forward any such message, and not to fall prey to these fraudulent solicitations.

"We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels. Any genuine information will come only from these sources. To every candidate appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 — focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure, and credible examination," the post said.