NSUI Stages Protest Against BJP, EC Over 'Vote Chori'; To Organise More Protests Across The Country
NSUI members led by Varun Choudhary protested with slogans and placards, attempting to march to the ECI before police stopped them.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in the national capital on Monday against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in Haryana during the 2024 Assembly elections.
The demonstration was held under the leadership of NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, as part of the party's ongoing protest across the country against the ruling dispensation at the Centre and the poll panel over the matter.
The members of the Congress's student wing, along with Choudhary, holding aloft placards, shouted slogans against the government and the ECI. They tried to march from the NSUI headquarters to the ECI's office. However, they were stopped midway by the police personnel.
Speaking about NSUI's ongoing nationwide protest, Choudhary told ETV Bharat, "We are carrying out a series of activities across the country in protest against 'vote theft.' We have already organised marches towards election offices in various states and will continue these actions in the coming days."
He added, "We held a peaceful protest in Delhi but were stopped by the police midway."
Attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre and the ECI, Choudhary said, " The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are doing 'vote chori' across the entire nation for the last couple of years. In every state, they are doing vote chori."
"We will be organising more such protests across the country in the coming days," he said.
Earlier, addressing the NSUI members during the protest, "BJP, along with ECI officials, engineered a massive voter list manipulation, creating over 25 lakh fake and duplicate voters across Haryana. This manipulation decisively impacted the Haryana Assembly elections, where Congress lost by a margin of merely 22,000 votes."
Mentioning the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's recent presser, Choudhary said, "Rahul Gandhi, in his recent expose, highlighted how ECI’s blind eye for BJP and selective targeting of Congress Voters allowed the manipulation of voter data and deletion of genuine voters, a pattern that now threatens free and fair elections nationwide."
He asserted that this protest is the beginning of a nationwide GenZ student movement against vote chori and called upon the poll panel to answer for its role and restore public trust in the electoral process.
Notably, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House had alleged 25 lakh vote theft in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.
The ECI had countered Gandhi's allegation and questioned the latter as to why there were zero appeals against the electoral rolls in the state.
The poll panel also questioned why Congress booth-level agents made no claims or objections during the revision, which could have prevented multiple names from being included in the electoral rolls.