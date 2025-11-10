ETV Bharat / state

NSUI Stages Protest Against BJP, EC Over 'Vote Chori'; To Organise More Protests Across The Country

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in the national capital on Monday against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in Haryana during the 2024 Assembly elections.

The demonstration was held under the leadership of NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, as part of the party's ongoing protest across the country against the ruling dispensation at the Centre and the poll panel over the matter.

The members of the Congress's student wing, along with Choudhary, holding aloft placards, shouted slogans against the government and the ECI. They tried to march from the NSUI headquarters to the ECI's office. However, they were stopped midway by the police personnel.

Speaking about NSUI's ongoing nationwide protest, Choudhary told ETV Bharat, "We are carrying out a series of activities across the country in protest against 'vote theft.' We have already organised marches towards election offices in various states and will continue these actions in the coming days."

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary speaks with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

He added, "We held a peaceful protest in Delhi but were stopped by the police midway."