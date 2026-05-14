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NSUI Protests Against Dharmendra Pradhan In Gujarat Over NEET Row

Black flags were waved at the Union Education Minister during an NSUI protest outside IIM Ahmedabad over alleged NEET examination controversies.

NSUI workers protest outside IIM Ahmedabad during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's visit.
NSUI workers protest outside IIM Ahmedabad during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's visit. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Ahmedabad: Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday, raising slogans over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

The protest took place outside IIM Ahmedabad, where the Union Minister had arrived to attend a programme. NSUI workers waved black flags at Pradhan and shouted slogans demanding justice for students.

During the protest, the demonstrators raised slogans such as "Stop playing with students’ future", "Give justice to students", and "The voice of youth cannot be suppressed".

The protest was organised over allegations of irregularities, mismanagement and injustice linked to the NEET examination.

'Students Under Mental Stress'

NSUI leader Tilakram Tiwari said students across the country were facing severe mental stress because of controversies surrounding the NEET examination process.

"Repeated irregularities and disputes in the examination system are pushing students' futures into uncertainty. Despite this, the Central government and the Education Ministry are not taking students' concerns seriously," he said.

He added that NSUI workers carried black flags to protest against what they described as injustice to nearly 22 lakh students.

"Our demand is that students should get justice and a transparent examination system should be ensured. The voice of youth cannot be suppressed," Tiwari added.

Black Flags, Slogans And Detentions

During the protest, NSUI workers waved black flags in front of the Union Minister’s convoy and raised slogans against the Central government. Following the protest, a heavy police deployment was made in and around the IIM Ahmedabad area. Police later detained all protesting NSUI workers. A tense situation prevailed in the area for some time before the police brought the situation under control.

NSUI workers also reportedly burned an effigy of the Education Minister while expressing anger over the alleged NEET paper leak issue and the impact on students' future.

Also Read:

  1. NEET-UG Probe: The 'Solver Gang' And Its Bihar Connection
  2. Rajasthan BJP Leader Held In NEET Paper Leak Case, Claims Congress; CBI Arrests Five Accused
  3. NEET Exam Leak: DU VC Yogesh Singh Asks Protesting Students To 'Avoid Political Chaos'

TAGGED:

NEET PAPAER LEAK
NSUI PROTESTS AGAINST DHARMENDRA
NEET ROW
BLACK FLAGS WAVED AT DHARMENDRA
NEET PAPER LEAK ROW

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