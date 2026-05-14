ETV Bharat / state

NSUI Protests Against Dharmendra Pradhan In Gujarat Over NEET Row

Ahmedabad: Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday, raising slogans over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

The protest took place outside IIM Ahmedabad, where the Union Minister had arrived to attend a programme. NSUI workers waved black flags at Pradhan and shouted slogans demanding justice for students.

During the protest, the demonstrators raised slogans such as "Stop playing with students’ future", "Give justice to students", and "The voice of youth cannot be suppressed".

The protest was organised over allegations of irregularities, mismanagement and injustice linked to the NEET examination.

'Students Under Mental Stress'

NSUI leader Tilakram Tiwari said students across the country were facing severe mental stress because of controversies surrounding the NEET examination process.