ETV Bharat / state

NSG Puts Counter-terror Preparedness To The Test At Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: It was a high-intensity display of counter-terror preparedness as commandos of the National Security Guard’s 28 Special Composite Group, Hyderabad, carried out a more than three-hour-long mock exercise at Ramoji Film City on Friday.

The exercise recreated a complex terrorist attack scenario, with armed terrorists taking control of two buildings and employees trapped inside. The simulated operation brought NSG commandos into action across multiple stages, involving building intervention, hostage management, tactical response, K-9 deployment and handling of a suspected explosive.

Conducted in coordination with the Telangana Police’s Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), the exercise also involved Ramoji Film City’s security and emergency-response teams.

Commandos descend, buildings come under tactical intervention

The operation began with NSG commandos moving towards the simulated target buildings and carrying out specialised entry manoeuvres. Among the most visually striking sequences were demonstrations of rappelling, wall-walking and the specialised “Spiderman” technique, with commandos using the structures to gain access from different directions.

The operation then moved inside the building, where NSG teams carried out a top-down intervention, clearing the structure floor by floor. The commandos negotiated staircases and internal areas in pitch-dark conditions, using specialised equipment and coordinated tactical procedures as they moved through the simulated threat environment.

The sequence provided a realistic setting for the 28 Special Composite Group to rehearse close-quarters building intervention and response procedures.

Hostage crisis recreated

The scenario then escalated into a simulated hostage situation. Armed terrorists were shown holding hostages inside a building, requiring a coordinated response involving hostage negotiation and tactical intervention.

The exercise brought together the different elements required to deal with a situation in which the lives of hostages and the need to contain the threat must be addressed simultaneously. Sniper teams were also incorporated into the simulated operation as part of the tactical response.

K-9 team joins the assault

Another phase of the exercise brought a specially trained NSG assault K-9 into action. An armed terrorist was positioned on the ground floor of a building in the simulated scenario. As the assault team advanced, the K-9 was deployed as part of the intervention, reflecting the specialised role of trained dogs in high-risk security operations.

The sequence added another dimension to the simulated response, with the K-9 team operating alongside the assault element.

ROV tackles simulated explosive threat

The final phase shifted to a suspected explosive threat. A suspicious bag containing simulated explosives was identified. Instead of sending personnel directly towards the object, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was used to approach and handle the bag.