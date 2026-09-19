NSG Puts Counter-terror Preparedness To The Test At Ramoji Film City
More than three-hour exercise recreates hostage crisis, building takeover and explosive threat.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: It was a high-intensity display of counter-terror preparedness as commandos of the National Security Guard’s 28 Special Composite Group, Hyderabad, carried out a more than three-hour-long mock exercise at Ramoji Film City on Friday.
The exercise recreated a complex terrorist attack scenario, with armed terrorists taking control of two buildings and employees trapped inside. The simulated operation brought NSG commandos into action across multiple stages, involving building intervention, hostage management, tactical response, K-9 deployment and handling of a suspected explosive.
Conducted in coordination with the Telangana Police’s Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), the exercise also involved Ramoji Film City’s security and emergency-response teams.
Commandos descend, buildings come under tactical intervention
The operation began with NSG commandos moving towards the simulated target buildings and carrying out specialised entry manoeuvres. Among the most visually striking sequences were demonstrations of rappelling, wall-walking and the specialised “Spiderman” technique, with commandos using the structures to gain access from different directions.
The operation then moved inside the building, where NSG teams carried out a top-down intervention, clearing the structure floor by floor. The commandos negotiated staircases and internal areas in pitch-dark conditions, using specialised equipment and coordinated tactical procedures as they moved through the simulated threat environment.
The sequence provided a realistic setting for the 28 Special Composite Group to rehearse close-quarters building intervention and response procedures.
Hostage crisis recreated
The scenario then escalated into a simulated hostage situation. Armed terrorists were shown holding hostages inside a building, requiring a coordinated response involving hostage negotiation and tactical intervention.
The exercise brought together the different elements required to deal with a situation in which the lives of hostages and the need to contain the threat must be addressed simultaneously. Sniper teams were also incorporated into the simulated operation as part of the tactical response.
K-9 team joins the assault
Another phase of the exercise brought a specially trained NSG assault K-9 into action. An armed terrorist was positioned on the ground floor of a building in the simulated scenario. As the assault team advanced, the K-9 was deployed as part of the intervention, reflecting the specialised role of trained dogs in high-risk security operations.
The sequence added another dimension to the simulated response, with the K-9 team operating alongside the assault element.
ROV tackles simulated explosive threat
The final phase shifted to a suspected explosive threat. A suspicious bag containing simulated explosives was identified. Instead of sending personnel directly towards the object, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was used to approach and handle the bag.
The render-safe sequence demonstrated the use of specialised remote technology in dealing with potentially hazardous objects while keeping personnel away from the immediate threat area.
RFC security teams part of the response
While the 28 Special Composite Group remained at the centre of the tactical exercise, the drill also brought Ramoji Film City’s own security infrastructure into the response framework.
Personnel from the Command and Control Room, security apparatus and emergency-response teams participated in the exercise, giving them an opportunity to familiarise themselves with emergency procedures and coordination with specialised counter-terror forces.
The exercise was conducted across the extensive Ramoji Film City complex, which spans approximately 2,000 acres and regularly accommodates film crews, artists, guests and visitors. For the participating teams, the location offered a large and varied environment in which to rehearse response procedures and coordination under a simulated high-threat situation.
A demonstration of preparedness, coordination and specialised capability
The exercise formed part of the NSG’s routine operational preparedness and familiarisation activities. For the Hyderabad-based 28 Special Composite Group, it brought together multiple aspects of counter-terror response in a single training scenario — from specialised building entry and hostage management to K-9 intervention and response to a simulated explosive threat.
The participation of OCTOPUS and Ramoji Film City’s security and emergency-response teams added an important coordination component, allowing different response elements to operate together in a realistic setting.
The exercise also provided RFC employees and security personnel an opportunity to observe specialised response procedures and familiarise themselves with emergency mechanisms that may be required during a major security contingency.
NSG: Specialised force for exceptional threats
The National Security Guard, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, is the country’s specialised national counter-terror force. The NSG states that it is specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is intended for exceptional circumstances involving serious acts of terrorism. Its stated ethos places emphasis on excellence, precision, speed, surprise, stealth and accuracy, with the vision of being a world-class zero-error force.
The 28 Special Composite Group at Hyderabad forms part of the NSG’s regional counter-terror response capability. Its personnel maintain specialised preparedness for responding to serious security contingencies and for undertaking complex counter-terror operations.
The Ramoji Film City exercise offered a close look at that preparedness — from commandos making specialised entries into buildings and operating in complete darkness, to hostage-response procedures, K-9 intervention and remote handling of a simulated explosive threat.
From training in silence to responding at speed, the exercise reflected the core purpose of the National Security Guard — to remain trained, equipped and ready for the most challenging counter-terror contingencies. Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NSG continues to maintain a specialised national capability built around preparedness, precision and a swift response to exceptional threats.
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