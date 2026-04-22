NSA Term Of MP Amritpal Singh Ends Today; Re-Arrest Likely, Release Uncertain
Amritpal Singh has been lodged under high security at the Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Dibrugarh: The detention of jailed MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA) is set to expire at 11:59 PM on Wednesday. However, his release from Dibrugarh Central Jail remains unlikely as the Punjab Police expected to re-arrest him shortly after the expiry of the detention period.
Amritpal Singh has been lodged under high security at the Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, following his arrest under the NSA over alleged insurgent activities linked to the Ajnala incident in Punjab. The initial two-year detention period until 2025, had been extended by another year and the deadline ends today.
Despite the expiry of the NSA detention, officials indicated that Singh's custody will continue due to other legal cases against him. A team of Punjab Police has already reached Dibrugarh and visited the central jail, signalling imminent action.
Sources said Singh is likely to be taken into custody again within the next 24 hours under fresh legal provisions. A case is also pending against him in a Dibrugarh court, and he was previously re-arrested on February 17, 2024 and was lodged in the same jail.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reportedly decided against extending the NSA provisions further in this case. However, the presence of the Punjab Police team hint that authorities are preparing to ensure his detention through other legal measures. Officials have not issued any formal statement on the developments so far.
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