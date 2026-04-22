ETV Bharat / state

NSA Term Of MP Amritpal Singh Ends Today; Re-Arrest Likely, Release Uncertain

Dibrugarh: The detention of jailed MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA) is set to expire at 11:59 PM on Wednesday. However, his release from Dibrugarh Central Jail remains unlikely as the Punjab Police expected to re-arrest him shortly after the expiry of the detention period.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged under high security at the Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, following his arrest under the NSA over alleged insurgent activities linked to the Ajnala incident in Punjab. The initial two-year detention period until 2025, had been extended by another year and the deadline ends today.

Despite the expiry of the NSA detention, officials indicated that Singh's custody will continue due to other legal cases against him. A team of Punjab Police has already reached Dibrugarh and visited the central jail, signalling imminent action.