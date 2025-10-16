ETV Bharat / state

NSA Invoked Against Main Accused Of 2024 Sambhal Violence

Police personnel stand guard as people shop in a bustling market, following the return to normalcy after recent violence in Sambhal, on Saturday, December 7, 2024. ( IANS )

Sambhal: Police on Wednesday invoked the stringent National Security Act against the alleged mastermind behind last year's communal violence here over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district.

Mulla Afroz, who is currently lodged in jail, has been booked under the NSA following an order by the district magistrate on October 13. The action was confirmed by Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

It can be invoked by the local administration and has to be ratified by a board headed by a former high court judge. Because it is preventive detention and not arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.