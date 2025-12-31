ETV Bharat / state

NRI Dies As Pistol Accidentally Goes off At Home In Punjab's Fazilka

Fazilka: A man died after a loaded gun holstered at his waist went off while he was getting up from a sofa in Punjab's Fazilka, officials said. The deceased has been identified as an NRI, Harpinder Singh alias Sonu, son of Darshan Singh, a resident of Dhani Sucha Singh village under the Balluana constituency.

Police said Singh was sitting on a sofa with close relatives when the incident occurred. As he stood up, the firearm discharged, and the bullet struck him in the stomach, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a government hospital and later referred to a higher medical facility; however, he died on the way to Bathinda.

Station House Officer Ravinder Sharma of Sadar Police Station recorded the statement of the deceased's father, Darshan Singh and handed over the body to the family after initiating action under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).