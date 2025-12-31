NRI Dies As Pistol Accidentally Goes off At Home In Punjab's Fazilka
An accidental discharge from a waist-holstered firearm proved fatal for an NRI who had returned to Punjab only days ago.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Fazilka: A man died after a loaded gun holstered at his waist went off while he was getting up from a sofa in Punjab's Fazilka, officials said. The deceased has been identified as an NRI, Harpinder Singh alias Sonu, son of Darshan Singh, a resident of Dhani Sucha Singh village under the Balluana constituency.
Police said Singh was sitting on a sofa with close relatives when the incident occurred. As he stood up, the firearm discharged, and the bullet struck him in the stomach, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a government hospital and later referred to a higher medical facility; however, he died on the way to Bathinda.
Station House Officer Ravinder Sharma of Sadar Police Station recorded the statement of the deceased's father, Darshan Singh and handed over the body to the family after initiating action under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage from the house indicate that the firing was accidental, police said, adding that further inquiry is underway. Following the incident, local residents and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Balluana MLA Goldie Musafir, reached the hospital. The MLA expressed grief and extended condolences to the family.
Harpinder Singh returned from abroad a few days ago and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter. His last rites were performed on Wednesday afternoon.
Read More