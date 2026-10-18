ETV Bharat / state

NRCC Bikaner And NIV Pune Ink Pact For Joint Research On Camel Viral Diseases

Anil Kumar Poonia, NRCC director, and Naveen Kumar, NIV director, signed an MOU at an event in NRCC campus in Bikaner ( ETV Bharat )

Bikaner: A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC), Bikaner, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday to accelerate joint research on viral diseases affecting camels. The agreement primarily focusing on research into viral diseases in camels, identification of infectious diseases, and development of modern diagnostic techniques.

Notably, the collaboration will explore the potential for using nanobodies derived from camels to identify and diagnose viral diseases in humans. This is also considered a major step toward the 'One Health' approach, an integrated perspective that considers the health of humans, animals, and the environment as interconnected.

The agreement was signed by Anil Kumar Poonia, NRCC director, and Naveen Kumar, NIV director, at an event in the NRCC campus. The initiative is seen as a significant move to strengthen collaboration between veterinary research and human health sciences, providing an opportunity for joint work on disease identification, study of viruses, and development of new diagnostic methods.

Anil Kumar Poonia, NRCC director and Naveen Kumar, NIV director (ETV Bharat)

Joint Research On Viral Diseases In Camels

Camels are a vital component of the livestock economy in arid and semi-arid regions. Scientific studies on identifying, tracking the spread of, and preventing diseases in camels are crucial for the well-being of camel herders.

NRCC director Poonia said that both institutions will leverage each other's scientific expertise and research facilities to advance research on viral diseases in camels, foster development of modern diagnostic tools for identifying infectious diseases and promote research at the intersection of human and animal health.

A key aspect of the collaboration is the synergy between the expertise of NIV, Pune, in the field of virology and the experience of NRCC in camel-related research.

Detecting Human Diseases Using Nanobodies

A significant component of the MoU involves the use of nanobodies, derived from camels, in biomedical research.

Nanobodies are a specific type of small antibody fragment, obtained from unique antibodies found in certain animal species, particularly camelids. Due to their small size and ability to bind to specific targets, they are considered highly valuable for research.