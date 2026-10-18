NRCC Bikaner And NIV Pune Ink Pact For Joint Research On Camel Viral Diseases
NCC Bikaner and NIV Pune have signed an agreement to research camel viral diseases and use camel nanobodies for human diagnostics, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Bikaner: A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC), Bikaner, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday to accelerate joint research on viral diseases affecting camels. The agreement primarily focusing on research into viral diseases in camels, identification of infectious diseases, and development of modern diagnostic techniques.
Notably, the collaboration will explore the potential for using nanobodies derived from camels to identify and diagnose viral diseases in humans. This is also considered a major step toward the 'One Health' approach, an integrated perspective that considers the health of humans, animals, and the environment as interconnected.
The agreement was signed by Anil Kumar Poonia, NRCC director, and Naveen Kumar, NIV director, at an event in the NRCC campus. The initiative is seen as a significant move to strengthen collaboration between veterinary research and human health sciences, providing an opportunity for joint work on disease identification, study of viruses, and development of new diagnostic methods.
Joint Research On Viral Diseases In Camels
Camels are a vital component of the livestock economy in arid and semi-arid regions. Scientific studies on identifying, tracking the spread of, and preventing diseases in camels are crucial for the well-being of camel herders.
NRCC director Poonia said that both institutions will leverage each other's scientific expertise and research facilities to advance research on viral diseases in camels, foster development of modern diagnostic tools for identifying infectious diseases and promote research at the intersection of human and animal health.
A key aspect of the collaboration is the synergy between the expertise of NIV, Pune, in the field of virology and the experience of NRCC in camel-related research.
Detecting Human Diseases Using Nanobodies
A significant component of the MoU involves the use of nanobodies, derived from camels, in biomedical research.
Nanobodies are a specific type of small antibody fragment, obtained from unique antibodies found in certain animal species, particularly camelids. Due to their small size and ability to bind to specific targets, they are considered highly valuable for research.
Kumar explained that nanobodies derived from camels hold the potential to be used in the detection and in-depth study of viral diseases in humans. They could serve as a foundation for developing more precise diagnostic methods and techniques in the future. However, their utility in the detection or treatment of any specific disease will depend on further scientific research, testing, and validation.
Promoting 'One Health' Concept
The 'One Health' concept is based on the interconnections between human, animal, and environmental health. It means that to understand infectious diseases and other health-related challenges, it is essential to foster coordination across various scientific disciplines, rather than limiting the approach solely to human or veterinary medicine.
Emphasising the contemporary relevance of this concept, Kumar noted the need for mutual collaboration in research concerning human and animal health. The agreement between NRCC and NIV provides a platform to bring together the expertise from both fields, he said.
Such inter-institutional collaboration can be particularly beneficial for studying viral diseases, aiding in the identification of pathogens, understanding their characteristics, and developing effective diagnostic techniques, he added.
Benefits For Camel Conservation, Biomedical Research
Highlighting the objectives of the MoU, Rakesh Ranjan, in-charge of the PME (Prioritisation, Monitoring, and Evaluation) Cell at the NRCC, said that it would accelerate coordinated research on viral diseases affecting both camels and humans. He explained that uncovering new dimensions regarding the utility of camels in biomedical research could further strengthen efforts toward their conservation and underscore their overall importance.
Due to their unique biological characteristics, camels are valuable not only in veterinary medicine but also in specific areas of biomedical research. Such research could expand knowledge regarding camel health while also enhancing our understanding of the possibilities for their conservation and scientific utilisation.
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