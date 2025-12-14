Amid SIR Drive In Bengal, Documents Reveal Kakdwip Family's Connection Across Three Countries
Published : December 14, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST|
Updated : December 14, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Kakdwip: Amid the ongoing SIR drive in West Bengal, a family living in Ganeshpur of state's Kakdwip has come under scrutiny after it became evident that its members are citizens of three different countries — Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.
Officials came to know about the matter when a five-month-pregnant woman, currently living in Kakdwip, approached a local sub-health centre to obtain a mandatory maternal health card. It was discovered during document verification that Aye Thandar, localy known as Krishna Das is a citizen of Myanmar.
She obtains a Myanmar voter ID and entered India about two months ago along with her husband Ram Das, a resident of Bangladesh, local sources said.
Ram allegedly ran a business in Bangladesh and frequently travelled to Myanmar, where he met and married Aye. After their marriage, the couple reportedly entered India via Mizoram before arriving in Kakdwip to stay with Ram’s parents.
Ram’s parents, Raju Das and Sumati Das, are currently living at a rented house in Ganeshpur. They reportedly migrated from Bangladesh nearly 15 years ago and now possess Indian Aadhaar and voter cards.
While parents hold Indian identity documents, both Ram and Krishna allegedly do not possess any Indian Aadhaar or voter ID. Sumati Das said, “We came from Bangladesh 15 years ago and now have Aadhaar and voter cards. My son came here two months ago from Bangladesh with his wife from Myanmar. We have applied for her documents.”
Krishna Das (Aye Thandar) also said, “I came to India after marrying my husband. He used to travel to Myanmar for business. That was how we met.”
Kakdwip sub-divisional officer Pritam Saha said the administration is aware of the issue and that legal action will be initiated after due verification. Speaking on the issue, TMC MP Bapi Halder blamed border lapses, saying inadequate surveillance by the BSF has led to unchecked infiltration.
“The BSF is responsible for protecting the border. The Home Ministry is not properly monitoring the border. That is why infiltrators from Bangladesh or Myanmar are entering India. The BSF should increase surveillance in the border areas,” Halder pointed out.
BJP leader Kaushik Das alleged large-scale document manipulation, claiming infiltrators are obtaining voter cards and government benefits with political backing.
Das said, "As soon as the SIR started, skeletons are tumbling out of the closet. In the past, several instances of Bangladeshi infiltrators came to notice in Kakdwip. Now, an incident of a Myanmarese citzen staying her illegally came to light. There should be an investigation into how these infiltrators are managing to obtain voter cards and other government documents in the area."
