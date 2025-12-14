ETV Bharat / state

Amid SIR Drive In Bengal, Documents Reveal Kakdwip Family's Connection Across Three Countries

Kakdwip: Amid the ongoing SIR drive in West Bengal, a family living in Ganeshpur of state's Kakdwip has come under scrutiny after it became evident that its members are citizens of three different countries — Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.

Officials came to know about the matter when a five-month-pregnant woman, currently living in Kakdwip, approached a local sub-health centre to obtain a mandatory maternal health card. It was discovered during document verification that Aye Thandar, localy known as Krishna Das is a citizen of Myanmar.

She obtains a Myanmar voter ID and entered India about two months ago along with her husband Ram Das, a resident of Bangladesh, local sources said.

Ram allegedly ran a business in Bangladesh and frequently travelled to Myanmar, where he met and married Aye. After their marriage, the couple reportedly entered India via Mizoram before arriving in Kakdwip to stay with Ram’s parents.

Ram’s parents, Raju Das and Sumati Das, are currently living at a rented house in Ganeshpur. They reportedly migrated from Bangladesh nearly 15 years ago and now possess Indian Aadhaar and voter cards.