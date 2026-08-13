ETV Bharat / state

Now You Can Shop Till You Drop In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: While in Madhya Pradesh, you can now shop till you drop. Hotels, malls, restaurants and other commercial establishments in Madhya Pradesh will now remain open round the clock. This follows Governor Mangubhai Patel giving his assent to the Madhya Pradesh Workplace Empowerment Code 2026 on Wednesday.

With this law coming into force, hotels, malls, and other establishments will be able to remain open 24 hours, seven days a week. This will allow people to indulge in shopping even at night and provide employment opportunities for those willing to work at night. Establishments will be required to employ people in staggered shifts. However, the timings for opening the liquor shops will be decided by the local administration.

The state government has also simplified the process of registering institutions under the new law. Registration will no longer need to be renewed repeatedly. If an institution closes, written notice must be given, after which the registration will be cancelled.

Although malls, shops and other establishments have been mandated to operate 24 hours a day, operators will be required to adhere to minimum working hours regulations for hiring and employing employees in accordance with the norms set by the Labour Department. No employee will be permitted to work more than the prescribed daily or weekly 48 hours. Women will also be permitted to work at night but employers will be required to provide proper security, transportation and infrastructure. The establishment will be required to pay overtime wages to employees for additional work.