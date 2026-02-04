Notorious Rowdy Sheeter From Bihar, Father Arrested In Bengaluru
Bihar Police Arrest Notorious Murder-Accused Rowdy Sheeter and Father in Bengaluru After Two Years on the Run
Published : February 4, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bihar Police have arrested a notorious rowdy sheeter and his father from Bengaluru on Tuesday. The duo were wanted in more than 40 criminal cases, including multiple murders.
Identified as Manik Singh and his father Manoj Singh, both are listed as rowdy sheeters in Bihar. “Manik Singh has been in more than 24 murder charges and several cases of attempt to murder,” officials said.
The arrests were made by the Bihar Special Task Force with the assistance of the Bengaluru City Police’s North East Division. The accused had been living within the limits of Kodigehalli police station in Bengaluru for the past two years.
According to officials, the Manik was wanted in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, as they allegedly would threaten builders and businessmen over phone calls. The Bihar police had been searching for him for the past five years and had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the accused were arrested based on transit warrants and have been handed over to the Bihar police custody.
“Yesterday, the Bihar police came to Bengaluru and informed our North East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police. With the help of our local police in Kodigehalli, the accused were taken into custody and later handed over,” he said. “A probe is underway to ascertain who provided shelter to the accused during their stay in Bengaluru,” he said.
