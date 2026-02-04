ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Rowdy Sheeter From Bihar, Father Arrested In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bihar Police have arrested a notorious rowdy sheeter and his father from Bengaluru on Tuesday. The duo were wanted in more than 40 criminal cases, including multiple murders.

Identified as Manik Singh and his father Manoj Singh, both are listed as rowdy sheeters in Bihar. “Manik Singh has been in more than 24 murder charges and several cases of attempt to murder,” officials said.

The arrests were made by the Bihar Special Task Force with the assistance of the Bengaluru City Police’s North East Division. The accused had been living within the limits of Kodigehalli police station in Bengaluru for the past two years.