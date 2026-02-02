ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Robber Injured In Chhattisgarh Encounter; Nine Accomplices Arrested

Janjgir-Champa: A fugitive wanted in a series of serious crimes was allegedly injured in a police encounter on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district after he opened fire on a police team, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ramnath Gond, who was involved in five robberies, assaults and two attempted murders. Ramnath, along with nine accomplices, had recently targeted pedestrians at night in the Pamgarh and Shivnarayan police station areas between January 27 and 29.

Police said the group used to roam on motorcycles, stop people on the road, verbally abuse them, assault them and rob them, often under the influence of alcohol.

The encounter took place in Bodsara village, where Ramnath was hiding. During the operation, the accused allegedly fired at the police with a country-made pistol and was injured in retaliatory fire.