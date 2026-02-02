Notorious Robber Injured In Chhattisgarh Encounter; Nine Accomplices Arrested
Ramnath Gond, wanted for multiple crimes, was injured in a police encounter after firing at officers; nine accomplices were arrested, one still at large.
Janjgir-Champa: A fugitive wanted in a series of serious crimes was allegedly injured in a police encounter on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district after he opened fire on a police team, officials said.
The accused has been identified as Ramnath Gond, who was involved in five robberies, assaults and two attempted murders. Ramnath, along with nine accomplices, had recently targeted pedestrians at night in the Pamgarh and Shivnarayan police station areas between January 27 and 29.
Police said the group used to roam on motorcycles, stop people on the road, verbally abuse them, assault them and rob them, often under the influence of alcohol.
The encounter took place in Bodsara village, where Ramnath was hiding. During the operation, the accused allegedly fired at the police with a country-made pistol and was injured in retaliatory fire.
“Upon receiving information about the accused, he fired at the police team. In retaliation, Shivnarayan Police Station in-charge Rajesh Srivastava also fired two rounds, one of which hit the accused in the leg. The accused cried out in pain, dropped his country-made pistol, and surrendered. Police admitted him to the Janjgir District Hospital. Five cases, including robbery and attempted murder, have been registered against all the arrested accused,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Pandey.
Police said a total of 10 accused, including two minors, are involved in the case. Nine accused have been arrested, while one is still at large, and a search is underway. The injured accused has been admitted to the Janjgir District Hospital, while all the arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody.
According to officials, teams from Shivnarayan and Pamgarh police stations and the cyber cell, under the supervision of the SP Pandey, launched a probe after the crimes were reported. Using “CCTV footage, statements of victims and inputs from villagers, police identified nine youths moving on three motorcycles”, they said.
Police also seized items worth over Rs 4 lakh, including four steel rods, two sticks, one belt, two KTM motorcycles, one CD Deluxe motorcycle, one scooter, seven mobile phones belonging to the accused, three stolen mobile phones and Rs 9,000 in cash.
