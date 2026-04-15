ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Peddler's Property Bulldozed In Pulwama As 'Drug-Free Jammu Kashmir' Campaign Kicks Off

Sources told ETV Bharat that both the said properties were seized and attached by Pulwama Police a month ago under FIR No. 41/2020 under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act, Police Station Pulwama. These properties were seized under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to sources, a team of civil and police administration bulldozed the shopping complex and service station of the accused Mukhtar Ahmed in the Kanzipora area of the south Kashmir district.

Pulwama: Four days after Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha launched the 100-day 'Drug-free J&K' campaign, authorities demolished the property belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Actions against such elements will continue in the future to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free, added the sources.

On Saturday April 11, 2026, LG Manoj Sinha launched the 100-day mega campaign to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.

Sinha on the occasion directed officers to confiscate passports, Aadhaar cards, and property and to freeze the bank accounts of all individuals involved in drug smuggling and trafficking.

Notorious Peddler's Property Bulldozed In Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

“Those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law. Our neighbour is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation’s future. Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay,” he said.

Notorious Peddler's Property Bulldozed In Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

Following the LG's directive, actions have been intensified against people involved in the drug trade. Strict measures are being taken by the authorities in the Kashmir Valley against drug dealers, in which after confiscation and attachment, the properties acquired through such proceeds are being demolished to send a stern message to the drug peddlers.