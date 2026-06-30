Bihar Police Nab Gangster Sanjay Singh, Wanted In 27 Criminal Cases, From Moving Train
He was allegedly wanted in cases related to murder, attempt-to-murder, abduction, extortion, loot, illegal mining and land grabbing
By Dev Raj
Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested Pandav Sena chief Sanjay Kumar alias Sanjay Singh from a moving train at Bihta railway station in Patna district on Tuesday morning. He was allegedly wanted in at least 27 cases pertaining to murder, attempt-to-murder, abduction, extortion, loot, illegal mining, land grabbing and possession of illegal arms.
Sanjay and his gang had struck terror in Patna and other parts of the state for the past few decades. He had evaded arrest for the past one year in a case pertaining to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, cartridges and a sophisticated .315 bore rifle.
“He (Sanjay) had shifted to Delhi and then to Gujarat, and was operating from there. The STF was following his movements, and he was subsequently arrested,” STF director general Kundan Krishnan told ETV Bharat.
Sources in the police said Sanjay was travelling with his wife and children in the Vikramshila Express on his way to his native place at Neema village near Dhanarua in rural Patna to attend a ceremony in the family, when the STF personnel caught him and whisked him away.
However, the information about Sanjay’s arrest came out in the public after his wife took to social media and posted a video message from the running train, expressing fear about his safety in the hands of the police.
“I am Pushpa Kumari and am a resident of Neema village. I was travelling from Delhi to Patna on the Vikramshila Express. The police took my husband Sanjay Kumar away during the travel. When I asked them, they said he has been nabbed by the Bihta police. I am afraid that some untoward incident (read encounter) may happen with my husband,” the Pandav Sena kingpin’s wife said in the video.
A case was registered against Sanjay and 14 of his associates at Bihta police station over an August 2025 incident. The FIR alleged they were involved in illegal sand mining in Patna, Bhojpur and Saran districts and they also extorted Rs 5,000 from the boats that were used to transport sand.
The police later carried out a raid, arrested several of his associates, and seized an AK-47 assault rifle, 120 bullets and a .315 bore rifle.
Sanjay created Pandav Sena as a militia primarily of upper caste Bhumihars and funded by big landlords or landowners in the early 1990s when the caste-conflicts and Left-wing extremism were at their peak in undivided Bihar.
The organization was allegedly involved in the killing of several men of the rival gangs and the Maoist organisations.
Sources said Sanjay was allegedly a member of the larger and more infamous gang – Ranveer Sena, but parted ways after some time to form the Pandav Sena.
However, the Pandav Sena degenerated into a criminal gang and let loose a reign of terror in Patna, districts of south Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand.
Several cases against Sanjay and his associates were registered in Patna, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Ranchi, Hazaribagh and other districts.
Pandav Sena members were involved in the gunning down of famous hotelier Abhiram Sharma and his nephew Dinesh Sharma on April 26, 2022 at Kanaudi in Jehanabad district and Masaurhi in Patna district, respectively.
Sanjay was also an accused in the killing of Shambhu Singh and Gautam Singh – the brothers of then BJP MLA from Arwal, Chitranjan Kumar Sharma, in 2022.
He was also an accused in several other murders in Patna and its neighbouring districts.
The police had arrested him in 2022 from Ranchi. A rifle, bullets and various electronic devices were seized from him. He was sent to jail but secured bail after some time.
Also Read
Bloodshed In Bihar: Gangster Dular Chand Yadav, A Supporter Of Prashant Kishor's JSP, Killed