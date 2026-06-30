ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Nab Gangster Sanjay Singh, Wanted In 27 Criminal Cases, From Moving Train

Sanjay and his gang had struck terror in Patna and other parts of the state for the past few decades. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: The Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested Pandav Sena chief Sanjay Kumar alias Sanjay Singh from a moving train at Bihta railway station in Patna district on Tuesday morning. He was allegedly wanted in at least 27 cases pertaining to murder, attempt-to-murder, abduction, extortion, loot, illegal mining, land grabbing and possession of illegal arms.

Sanjay and his gang had struck terror in Patna and other parts of the state for the past few decades. He had evaded arrest for the past one year in a case pertaining to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, cartridges and a sophisticated .315 bore rifle.

“He (Sanjay) had shifted to Delhi and then to Gujarat, and was operating from there. The STF was following his movements, and he was subsequently arrested,” STF director general Kundan Krishnan told ETV Bharat.

Sources in the police said Sanjay was travelling with his wife and children in the Vikramshila Express on his way to his native place at Neema village near Dhanarua in rural Patna to attend a ceremony in the family, when the STF personnel caught him and whisked him away.

However, the information about Sanjay’s arrest came out in the public after his wife took to social media and posted a video message from the running train, expressing fear about his safety in the hands of the police.

“I am Pushpa Kumari and am a resident of Neema village. I was travelling from Delhi to Patna on the Vikramshila Express. The police took my husband Sanjay Kumar away during the travel. When I asked them, they said he has been nabbed by the Bihta police. I am afraid that some untoward incident (read encounter) may happen with my husband,” the Pandav Sena kingpin’s wife said in the video.

A case was registered against Sanjay and 14 of his associates at Bihta police station over an August 2025 incident. The FIR alleged they were involved in illegal sand mining in Patna, Bhojpur and Saran districts and they also extorted Rs 5,000 from the boats that were used to transport sand.

The police later carried out a raid, arrested several of his associates, and seized an AK-47 assault rifle, 120 bullets and a .315 bore rifle.

Sanjay created Pandav Sena as a militia primarily of upper caste Bhumihars and funded by big landlords or landowners in the early 1990s when the caste-conflicts and Left-wing extremism were at their peak in undivided Bihar.