Notorious Criminal Arrested by Haryana's Gurugram Police From Delhi's IGI Airport

Gurugram: Gurugram Police on Sunday arrested notorious criminal Sunil Sardhania from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Sardhania is allegedly involved in several incidents including attack on Bollywood singer Rahul Fazilpuria, murder of property dealer Rohit Shoukin and the shooting at the office of another property dealer in Gurugram. According to police, Sardhania used to provide weapons and funds to criminals through his network from abroad.

DCP Karan Goyal said, "Sunil Sardhania is a resident of Sadhana village in Sonepat. He was imprisoned for 10 years in a robbery case in Panchkula and life imprisonment in a murder case in Bhiwani. But after getting bail from the High Court, he fled abroad with a fake passport in 2024. Then he went to Central America via Dubai. He had reached Costa Rica and was running a gang from there. There are 24 criminal cases filed against Sardhania in various districts of Haryana including Bhiwani, Sonepat, Gurgaon and Jind".