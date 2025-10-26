Notorious Criminal Arrested by Haryana's Gurugram Police From Delhi's IGI Airport
Sardhania is allegedly involved in attack on Bollywood singer Rahul Fazilpuria and murder of property dealer Rohit Shoukin.
Gurugram: Gurugram Police on Sunday arrested notorious criminal Sunil Sardhania from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Sardhania is allegedly involved in several incidents including attack on Bollywood singer Rahul Fazilpuria, murder of property dealer Rohit Shoukin and the shooting at the office of another property dealer in Gurugram. According to police, Sardhania used to provide weapons and funds to criminals through his network from abroad.
DCP Karan Goyal said, "Sunil Sardhania is a resident of Sadhana village in Sonepat. He was imprisoned for 10 years in a robbery case in Panchkula and life imprisonment in a murder case in Bhiwani. But after getting bail from the High Court, he fled abroad with a fake passport in 2024. Then he went to Central America via Dubai. He had reached Costa Rica and was running a gang from there. There are 24 criminal cases filed against Sardhania in various districts of Haryana including Bhiwani, Sonepat, Gurgaon and Jind".
Gurugram Police had received information that Sardhania was coming to India based on which he was arrested from the Delhi Airport. Gurugram police will investigate his foreign connections, arms supply network, hidden contacts and funding.
Two shots were fired at the Fazilpuria's car at Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram on the night of July 14. He was driving through the village in Sector 71 when the attack took place. The bullet reportedly hit the pole installed in the middle of the divider, as bullet marks were seen on it. A total of two shots were fired at Fazilpuria - but he managed to escape both with no injuries.
Days after the incident, Sardhania - who is said to be Fazilpuria's close friend - claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.
