Notorious Gangster Gaurav Ragde Is Murdered In Nagpur, Following A Dispute Over His Girlfriend
After being tipped off about his girlfriend's partying in another man's house, gangster Ragde stormed into his house but was given the slip
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Nagpur: Gaurav Pankaj Ragde, a notorious gangster, was brutally murdered while attempting to eliminate a young man who had allegedly lured his girlfriend into a romantic relationship, police sources said on Friday.
According to them, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Sundarban area of Narendranagar, where Ragde was stabbed to death after a violent clash stemming from a love triangle.
Ragde had gone there with the intention of killing Gaurav Rambhau Raut, a man who he accused of befriending his girlfriend. However, in a shocking turn of events, Raut snatched the knife from Ragde’s hand and repeatedly stabbed him, which resulted in Ragde's death.
Ragde was a notorious criminal and an accused in the 'Gamchhu' murder case. There are multiple serious offences that are registered against him. He was recently out on bail.
The deceased had been in a relationship with a young woman from Mumbai for the past two years. However, things had not gone as he had planned, and Ragde became enraged after learning that Raut had grown close to the same woman whom he loved.
Ragde storms into Raut's house
Ragde had been tipped off that Raut had moved to Nagpur and started running a hotel in the Narendranagar area and was residing in a rented house right next to the hotel. During this time, Raut had become acquainted with Ragde’s girlfriend. In the meantime, Ragde had been tipped that his girlfriend had gone to Raut's house to meet on Thursday afternoon. The lady went over to Raut's, and they were having a small party, which enraged Ragde, and he stormed directly to Raut’s house. Finding the door closed, he became aggressive and hurled stones at the room and shouted abuses at him.
Terrified of Ragde, Raut fled through the back door.
Raut kills Ragde
The minute Ragde heard of Raut's escape, he chased him immediately. The two came face-to-face near a drain in the Sundarban area, which led to a fierce altercation and a physical scuffle. During the scuffle, Raut snatched the knife from Ragde's hand and stabbed him repeatedly. Ragde sustained severe injuries and died shortly thereafter.
Senior Police Inspector Nitin Rajkumar of the Ajni Police Station and the Detection Branch (DB) team rushed there after receiving information on the reported stabbing. Just as Raut was attempting to flee on a motorcycle, the DB team members Manish Dharme and Naresh Shravan pounced at him and apprehended him.
Since this murder occurred within the jurisdiction of the Beltarodi Police Station, they have registered a case of murder and arrested Raut. Police are further investigating in this case.