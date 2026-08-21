ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Gangster Gaurav Ragde Is Murdered In Nagpur, Following A Dispute Over His Girlfriend

Nagpur police inspect the spot where Gaurav Pankaj Ragde, a notorious gangster was killed following a dispute over his girlfriend on Thursday evening ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Gaurav Pankaj Ragde, a notorious gangster, was brutally murdered while attempting to eliminate a young man who had allegedly lured his girlfriend into a romantic relationship, police sources said on Friday.

According to them, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Sundarban area of ​​Narendranagar, where Ragde was stabbed to death after a violent clash stemming from a love triangle.

Ragde had gone there with the intention of killing Gaurav Rambhau Raut, a man who he accused of befriending his girlfriend. However, in a shocking turn of events, Raut snatched the knife from Ragde’s hand and repeatedly stabbed him, which resulted in Ragde's death.

Ragde was a notorious criminal and an accused in the 'Gamchhu' murder case. There are multiple serious offences that are registered against him. He was recently out on bail.

The deceased had been in a relationship with a young woman from Mumbai for the past two years. However, things had not gone as he had planned, and Ragde became enraged after learning that Raut had grown close to the same woman whom he loved.

Ragde storms into Raut's house