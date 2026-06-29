ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer: Notorious Dacoit Jagan Gurjar, Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Lone High-Security Prison

Ajmer: Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who was incarcerated in the state's only high-security prison in Ajmer, was found dead in his barracks on Monday.

The discovery of his body has caused a stir in the jail. The prison administration informed the Civil Lines police station, and an Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

The exact cause of Jagan's death has not yet been determined. It will only be revealed following the post-mortem. Meanwhile, jail superintendent Paras Jangid has not ruled out the possibility of murder. Suspicion is currently focused on a fellow inmate sharing the barracks.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwala confirmed Gurjar's death, but also did not rule out murder. He said that prima facie, and based on an inspection of the crime scene, it appears the dacoit was strangled to death using a gamchha (traditional towel used as a scarf). The killing was allegedly committed by his fellow inmate, Vishnu, within the barracks.

Agarwala said there is no indication of a gang war, adding, "The incident appears to stem from an altercation between two inmates. There was no prior enmity between Jagan Gurjar and Vishnu. The matter is currently under investigation. Following the FSL examination, Jagan's body will be taken to JLN Hospital, where it will be kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem."