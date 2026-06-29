Ajmer: Notorious Dacoit Jagan Gurjar, Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Lone High-Security Prison
The death has raised several questions regarding prison security, with superintendent Paras Jangid not ruling out murder, and fellow inmate Vishnu a suspect.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Ajmer: Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who was incarcerated in the state's only high-security prison in Ajmer, was found dead in his barracks on Monday.
The discovery of his body has caused a stir in the jail. The prison administration informed the Civil Lines police station, and an Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene to collect evidence.
The exact cause of Jagan's death has not yet been determined. It will only be revealed following the post-mortem. Meanwhile, jail superintendent Paras Jangid has not ruled out the possibility of murder. Suspicion is currently focused on a fellow inmate sharing the barracks.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwala confirmed Gurjar's death, but also did not rule out murder. He said that prima facie, and based on an inspection of the crime scene, it appears the dacoit was strangled to death using a gamchha (traditional towel used as a scarf). The killing was allegedly committed by his fellow inmate, Vishnu, within the barracks.
Agarwala said there is no indication of a gang war, adding, "The incident appears to stem from an altercation between two inmates. There was no prior enmity between Jagan Gurjar and Vishnu. The matter is currently under investigation. Following the FSL examination, Jagan's body will be taken to JLN Hospital, where it will be kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem."
Both the police and the jail superintendent have remained tight-lipped regarding the entire episode, while the police and prison administration continue their investigation.
Fellow Inmate Suspected
The discovery of the notorious dacoit's body in the high-security prison barracks has raised questions about the jail's security arrangements. Vishnu, the prime accused in the Kuldeep Jaghina murder case from Bharatpur, was also confined in the same high-security barracks as Jagan Gurjar; consequently, Vishnu is considered the prime suspect. Both were held in the same high-security barracks.
Prisoners are required to remain in their barracks between 11 am and 4 pm, a period during which jail staff conduct rounds and monitor inmate activities. As part of their routine rounds between 2 pm and 3 pm, prison staff spotted Gurjar lying on the floor of his barracks. The staff immediately alerted the prison doctor and the administration. The prison administration informed the Civil Lines police station. The police summoned an FSL team to the scene and initiated an investigation within the prison. The FSL team arrived and collected evidence from the site.
Jagan Gurjar had been brought to the high-security Ajmer Jail in March 2026. Vishnu had already been in the prison for three years. It appears that Gurjar frequently taunted and mocked Vishnu, and that a verbal altercation had taken place between the two during breakfast on Monday morning. Afterwards, they returned to their barracks, where they even played ludo together.
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