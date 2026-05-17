ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Criminal Injured In Encounter In Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Notorious criminal Manish Sahu was injured in an encounter with police at Burla Planetarium Chowk in Odisha's ​​Sambalpur.

While Manish has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment, three of his accomplices were nabbed after the gunfight. Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said professional criminals have become active in the city ahead of the Sital Sashti yatra (A Hindu festival celebrated in Odisha). "Some professional criminals have become active in Burla, Rengali and Sadar police station areas of Sambalpur district. Police have intensified patrolling in Sambalpur city to check illegal trade of codeine-laced cough syrup ahead of the festival," he said.

Bhamoo said during a checking drive by police at Burla Planetarium Chowk at 5 am on Sunday, a police team saw a car coming at a high speed from Sambalpur University. "The police team signalled the car to stop. However, the car's driver tried to flee from the spot following which the police team chased the vehicle. As the police's van approached the car, Manish jumped out of it and tried to flee. As the police team chased him, he fired three rounds at the personnel. In response, the personnel fired two rounds at Manish in self-defence. Manish was shot in his right leg and was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla," he said.