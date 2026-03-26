ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Criminal Arrested By Gujarat's Surat Police After 26 Years

Surat: Sunil Jhumbar Kale, a dreaded criminal, on the run for the last 26 years, was nabbed by Surat police from Sangli in Maharashtra.

Kale was one of Surat's top 16 most wanted criminals and had been hiding in the dense forest of Sangli, on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

Police said, in 2003, Kale and his gang broke into a house on the outskirts of Parvatgam, held a man named Odhadbhai Patel and his family hostage, and robbed them. The accused also raped Patel's daughter. Kale also had serious cases registered against him in 2000, including robbery and assault on police personnel.

The operation to nab Kale was planned and executed under the guidance of DCP Kanan Desai with a team led by inspector Sumita of Limbayat police. But a monumental task lay ahead for the team as Kale had been in hiding for long which made the task of identifying him extremely tough.

As part of the exercise, a team of 20 police officers conducted a month-and-a-half-long search. The officers disguised themselves as locals in the forests of Sangli and conducted surveillance for five days and managed to zero in on Kale, who is now 60 years old. The team used both technical surveillance and the most vital aspect of any such operation-human intelligence to nab Kale.