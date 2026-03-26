Notorious Criminal Arrested By Gujarat's Surat Police After 26 Years
Sunil Jhumbar Kale had been on the run for the last 26 years and was nabbed from Sangli in Maharashtra.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Surat: Sunil Jhumbar Kale, a dreaded criminal, on the run for the last 26 years, was nabbed by Surat police from Sangli in Maharashtra.
Kale was one of Surat's top 16 most wanted criminals and had been hiding in the dense forest of Sangli, on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.
Police said, in 2003, Kale and his gang broke into a house on the outskirts of Parvatgam, held a man named Odhadbhai Patel and his family hostage, and robbed them. The accused also raped Patel's daughter. Kale also had serious cases registered against him in 2000, including robbery and assault on police personnel.
The operation to nab Kale was planned and executed under the guidance of DCP Kanan Desai with a team led by inspector Sumita of Limbayat police. But a monumental task lay ahead for the team as Kale had been in hiding for long which made the task of identifying him extremely tough.
As part of the exercise, a team of 20 police officers conducted a month-and-a-half-long search. The officers disguised themselves as locals in the forests of Sangli and conducted surveillance for five days and managed to zero in on Kale, who is now 60 years old. The team used both technical surveillance and the most vital aspect of any such operation-human intelligence to nab Kale.
“Apprehending the accused in a 26-year-old case was a challenge. Our team achieved the success after 2,000 hours of hard work. No matter how much a criminal tries to escape, he cannot escape the police,” said Desai.
He said Kale, even after escaping from Sunil had committed a murder in Sangli for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released six months back. "After his release, he concealed his identity by pretending to be a labourer," Desai said.
The DCP said cases under Sections 397, 376 and 354 of IPC were registered against Kale in 2003. Similarly, cases under section 394, 393 and 332 of IPC were registered against him in 2000.
A few day's back Surat's Varachha police had caught a man who had been on the run for 18 years after killing a youth for Rs 50. The police nabbed Rajesh alias Rakesh Roshe from Dumka in Jharkhand.
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