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Notorious Chambal Dacoit With Rs 80,000 Bounty Arrested After Police Encounter In Madhya Pradesh

Dacoit Kali Gurjar suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to the district hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Morena: Notorious Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar, who carried a bounty of Rs 80,000, and his accomplice were arrested by Morena Police following an encounter in the hilly forests of Lalitpura in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the dacoits, during which Kalli, whose reign of terror spanned across four districts, was shot in the leg. Following this, police took him into custody along with his accomplice, Ajay Gurjar. Two rifles, a pistol, and over 50 live cartridges were recovered from the duo. Kalli and Ajay were admitted to the prisoner ward of the District Hospital, police said.

Morena Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena said, "Deependra Yadav, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banmore, received a tip-off that Kalli and about half a dozen of his associates were hiding in the forests of Lalitpura, behind Pahadi village. Acting on this information, police teams moved toward the forest and surrounded the gang. Upon spotting the police, the criminals opened fire, discharging approximately 20 rounds, and in retaliation, police fired half a dozen rounds." Meena said that during the retaliatory firing, Kalli was struck in the leg and fell to the ground. Seeing him wounded, his accomplices fled into the forest. The police apprehended Kalli and one of his associates, Ajay Gurjar, a resident of Lahar village. Both were immediately taken to the District Hospital, where, following initial medical treatment, they were shifted to the prisoner ward for security reasons, he added. Kalli had long been a significant challenge for the police. He is wanted in 20 cases such as robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, murder, and theft across Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and Sheopur districts. The police have intensified search operations in the forest to locate other miscreants who managed to escape during the encounter. Story Behind Kalli Gurjar Becoming A Dacoit