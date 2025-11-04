ETV Bharat / state

Notice Issued To Actor Dulquer Salmaan in Rose Brand Biryani Rice Food Poisoning Case

Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kerala has issued a notice to actor Dulquer Salmaan in connection with a complaint over Rose Brand Biryani Rice, of which he serves as brand ambassador. The notice follows an incident of alleged food poisoning reported after guests consumed biryani prepared with the rice brand at a wedding reception in the district.

According to reports, Dulquer Salmaan has been directed to appear before the Commission on December 3, 2025. Along with the actor, the Managing Director of Rose Brand Biryani Rice and the Manager of Malabar Biryani and Spices, Pathanamthitta, have also been asked to appear.

The complaint was filed by P. N. Jayarajan, a catering contractor from Vallikode, Pathanamthitta, following a food poisoning incident on August 24, 2025. Jayarajan, who purchased 50 kilograms of Rose Brand Biryani Rice to prepare biryani for a wedding reception in Konni Vallikode, alleged that several people who ate the dish later suffered food poisoning.