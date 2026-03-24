ETV Bharat / state

Nothing Left In 2020 Plea Of Delhi Riots Accused Over 'Leak' Of Disclosure Statement: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said there was "nothing left" in Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha's petition against the alleged leak of his "disclosure statement" to the media, as more than five years have passed since the plea was filed and it was on the "verge of becoming infructuous".

Asserting that the high court was not an RTI forum or a fact-finding authority, Justice Saurabh Banerjee questioned the petitioner on why he did not take steps to seek the registration of FIR in the case.

Tanha, in his petition, contended that he was aggrieved by the some media organisations sharing his alleged admission of guilt in the riots case. He also sought action against police officials responsible for sharing "sensitive information" to the media.

He was arrested in May 2020, and was released from jail in June 2021 after the high court granted him bail in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

During a hearing of the petition on Tuesday, Justice Banerjee gave his "prima facie view" and said that "much water has flown" since the filing of the petition in August 2020.

"I agree with her submission (that) there may be rightful intention to approach the high court but after lapse of five years what is left? The petitioner has not exercised his fundamental right of taking recourse to appropriate provision of law," the court remarked.

"The case has lived its life. It is on the verge of being infructuous. There is nothing left in this," the court said.

Tanha had moved the high court in 2020 against certain media houses disseminating his alleged admission of guilt in a case pertaining to the "larger conspiracy" behind the communal violence that took place here in 2020 before cognisance was taken by the trial court.