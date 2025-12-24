ETV Bharat / state

Noted Writer And Chhattisgarh's First Jnanpith Award Winner Vinod Kumar Shukla Cremated With Full State Honours

Raipur: Noted Chhhattisgarh writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla, who passed away on Tuesday, was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday here at the Marwari crematorium. His son, Saraswat Shukla, lit the funeral pyre.

Before the cremation, he was given a guard of honor at the Marwari Mukti Dham in Budha Talab. A large number of people gathered at the crematorium to pay their respects to Shukla. MP Brij Mohan Agrawal, Congress leader and former Mayor Pramod Dubey, MLA Anuj Sharma, Bilaspur-based poet and writer Ram Kumar Tiwari, former Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay, the Raipur Collector, SSP, District Panchayat CEO, SDM, and many other writers paid tribute to him.

Shukla, who was admitted at the AIIMS Raipur for difficulty in breathing passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 89. He won the prestigious Jnanpith award in 2024 to become the first from the state to win India's highest literary honour.

Brijmohan Agrawal, MP, Raipur said that Shukla's passing marks the end of an era. “No one can fill this void. May another writer be born with his blessings who can make a name for himself in Chhattisgarh and the country,"he said.