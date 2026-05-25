1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: No Statement Recorded in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court
Special Judge Jitendra Singh ordered the next hearing on July 1. The statement of witness Haribhushan Sharma was scheduled to be recorded on Monday.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi failed to record the statement of even a single witness in a case filed against Jagdish Tytler, accused in the Pulbangash Gurdwara violence related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh ordered the next hearing on July 1. The statement of witness Haribhushan Sharma was scheduled to be recorded on Monday. The court was informed that Sharma had left Delhi and gone to Indore. The CBI requested that the summons be served on Sharma at his Indore address, following which the court issued a summons to his Indore address and ordered him to appear for testimony on July 1.
Previously, the statement of former Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was recorded on May 12. The statement of witness Harpal Kaur Bedi was recorded on July 12, 2025. Bedi identified Tytler in court and stated that she had received death threats from him, and she had complained to the police, but no action was taken.
Bedi, describing the day of the incident, said that Tytler arrived at the Pulbangash Gurdwara and incited the mob. Following Tytler's incitement, the mob burned the Gurdwara and killed three Sikhs. Bedi explained that she owned a wholesale TV shop near the Gurdwara. "The mob looted that shop. When I left my house, I saw the mob looting the shop," she told the court.
Bedi said she saw Tytler arrive in a car and approach the Gurdwara, inciting the mob. "Following this, the mob set the Gurdwara on fire. In the evening, the mob arrived and pulled out Sikhs hiding in Tilakraj's house, butchered them, and threw them from the roof. The bodies were placed on a cart, covered with tyres, and set on fire," she said, adding her husband, Amarjeet Bedi, was also a Congress leader and Tytler used to visit their shop.
Lakhwinder Kaur, the complainant in this case, had stated in her statement that Granthi Surendra Singh told her that her husband, Badal Singh, was murdered by a mob near Gurdwara Pulbangash. "Jagdish Tytler was inciting the mob", she told the court.
The court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed against Tytler on July 26, 2023. The CBI has charged Tytler under sections 147, 109, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the CBI, Tytler incited the mob, which then set the Gurdwara in Pulbangash on fire.
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No Witness Appears In 1984 Riot Case Against Jagdish Tytler; Hearing Deferred