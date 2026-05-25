ETV Bharat / state

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: No Statement Recorded in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi failed to record the statement of even a single witness in a case filed against Jagdish Tytler, accused in the Pulbangash Gurdwara violence related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh ordered the next hearing on July 1. The statement of witness Haribhushan Sharma was scheduled to be recorded on Monday. The court was informed that Sharma had left Delhi and gone to Indore. The CBI requested that the summons be served on Sharma at his Indore address, following which the court issued a summons to his Indore address and ordered him to appear for testimony on July 1.

Previously, the statement of former Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was recorded on May 12. The statement of witness Harpal Kaur Bedi was recorded on July 12, 2025. Bedi identified Tytler in court and stated that she had received death threats from him, and she had complained to the police, but no action was taken.

Bedi, describing the day of the incident, said that Tytler arrived at the Pulbangash Gurdwara and incited the mob. Following Tytler's incitement, the mob burned the Gurdwara and killed three Sikhs. Bedi explained that she owned a wholesale TV shop near the Gurdwara. "The mob looted that shop. When I left my house, I saw the mob looting the shop," she told the court.