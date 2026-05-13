ETV Bharat / state

Not Only Amaravati, We Are Making Visakhapatnam A Global City: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that he is not focusing on Amaravati alone in terms of development, but is also making Visakhapatnam a global city.

The Chief Minister performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of KIMS Hospital and Medical University in the capital area on Wednesday. He spoke at a meeting organised on this occasion.

"We are turning Rayalaseema into a land of gems. Many industries are coming to the area. Anantapur is going to become an aerospace hub. Rayalaseema is becoming a ‘technology hub’. An aerospace city is going to be set up in Tirupati and a drone city in Kurnool. Sri City has become an industrial hub," Naidu said.

"Bhaskar Rao (founder of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences-KIMS Group of Hospitals) has given a vision. We will open KIMS Hospital on May 13, 2027. Google will start its operations in Visakhapatnam before August 15, 2028. We have instructed ArcelorMittal to complete Phase-1 by December 2028. We will give any permissions required quickly. We will provide skill development training to one lakh people," added the Chief Minister.

"Doctors are also learning AI. Our government's idea is to provide jobs to one lakh people. One out of every three doctors in the world should be from here. By December, Amaravati will become the address of quantum computing in India," he added.