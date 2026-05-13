Not Only Amaravati, We Are Making Visakhapatnam A Global City: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
The Chief Minister performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of KIMS Hospital and Medical University in the capital area.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that he is not focusing on Amaravati alone in terms of development, but is also making Visakhapatnam a global city.
The Chief Minister performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of KIMS Hospital and Medical University in the capital area on Wednesday. He spoke at a meeting organised on this occasion.
"We are turning Rayalaseema into a land of gems. Many industries are coming to the area. Anantapur is going to become an aerospace hub. Rayalaseema is becoming a ‘technology hub’. An aerospace city is going to be set up in Tirupati and a drone city in Kurnool. Sri City has become an industrial hub," Naidu said.
"Bhaskar Rao (founder of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences-KIMS Group of Hospitals) has given a vision. We will open KIMS Hospital on May 13, 2027. Google will start its operations in Visakhapatnam before August 15, 2028. We have instructed ArcelorMittal to complete Phase-1 by December 2028. We will give any permissions required quickly. We will provide skill development training to one lakh people," added the Chief Minister.
"Doctors are also learning AI. Our government's idea is to provide jobs to one lakh people. One out of every three doctors in the world should be from here. By December, Amaravati will become the address of quantum computing in India," he added.
Work from home in the government in the future
"We are creating an activity to produce green energy in our state without depending on foreign countries. We will bring power generation centers like solar rooftops in every farm and house. The West Asian war caused a shortage of petrol, gas and diesel. Work from home will come in the future.. We will also bring it in the government," he added.
Naidu remarked that coming in a convoy with 10 cars has become fashionable. "Security should be meaningful. When the holiday comes, people go abroad. There are good tourist places in our country. Places like Araku, Papikondalu, Gandikota are in our state. Suryalanka will become a tourism center beyond Goa.," he added.
Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and many public representatives participated in the program.
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