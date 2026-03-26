Not Meant To Be On ‘Thin Ice’: Jammu Kashmir HC Frees 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant, Calls PSA Detention ‘Hollowed Dubiety’
J&K High Court orders immediate release of 19-year-old student detained under PSA, citing lack of evidence and warning against arbitrary deprivation of personal liberty.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the preventive detention of a 19-year-old student from Anantnag district, ruling that the order under the Public Safety Act (PSA) lacked real material and was based on “unfounded and mirage-like suspicion.”
In a 16-page judgment, Justice Rahul Bharti at Srinagar ordered the immediate release of Sehran Bashir Nadaf, who had been detained under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.
Nadaf, a resident of Sherapora in Anantnag district, approached the court through his mother, Nayeema Akther, by filing a habeas corpus petition (226/2025) challenging his detention. He was represented by advocate Syed Sajad Geelani. The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others, represented by Government Advocate Ilyas Laway.
The court noted that Nadaf was a Class 12 student preparing for the NEET examination through online mode. His name surfaced in FIR No. 171/2023 registered at Police Station Anantnag in connection with the killing of a non-local labourer, Deepak Kumar, in May 2023.
At the time of the alleged offence, Nadaf was a minor and was later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, Anantnag, on February 4, 2025.
Justice Bharti observed that apart from this FIR, “the petitioner’s antecedents in the dossier are reporting nothing adverse, objectionable and questionable.”
Within three months of his release, the District Magistrate Anantnag passed a detention order dated May 14, 2025, based on a dossier submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag. Nadaf was subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Kot-Bhalwal, Jammu.
The authorities claimed that after his release, he continued to engage in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and that normal law was insufficient to restrain him. But the court found no substantive material to support this claim.
Justice Bharti, after carefully examining the period between Nadaf's release on February 4, 2025 and his detention on May 18, 2025, described it as the only relevant window to assess his conduct.
The court held that “in the name of facts, there is worth nothing in the entire dossier to justify the concern” of the police to seek preventive detention.
It further noted that the grounds of detention were almost identical to the police dossier, raising serious concerns about the non-application of the mind.
“The two are ‘much of a muchness’,” the judge remarked, pointing out that the process “got on the wrong foot” from the very beginning.
In a sharply worded judgment, the court underlined the constitutional importance of personal liberty, especially in the case of a young individual.
“To put it in simple words, the petitioner has been detained just for nothing but purely on hollowed dubiety,” Justice Bharti asserted.
“Personal liberty of a citizen of India guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India is not meant to be a matter of skating on a thin ice that at any given point of time a person can be tripped to suffer deprivation and loss by a fiat of the Executive acting upon unfounded and mirage-like suspicion,” Justice Bharti added.
Setting aside the detention order No. 21/DMS/PSA/DET/2025 dated May 14, 2025, along with its subsequent approval and confirmation by the government, the court declared the detention illegal.
“The preventive detention of the petitioner is held to be illegal,” the court ruled, directing that Nadaf be “restored to his personal liberty forthwith by his release from the concerned Jail.”
Also Read