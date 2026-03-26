ETV Bharat / state

Not Meant To Be On ‘Thin Ice’: Jammu Kashmir HC Frees 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant, Calls PSA Detention ‘Hollowed Dubiety’

A view of the Srinagar wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (ETV Bharat) ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the preventive detention of a 19-year-old student from Anantnag district, ruling that the order under the Public Safety Act (PSA) lacked real material and was based on “unfounded and mirage-like suspicion.”

In a 16-page judgment, Justice Rahul Bharti at Srinagar ordered the immediate release of Sehran Bashir Nadaf, who had been detained under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

Nadaf, a resident of Sherapora in Anantnag district, approached the court through his mother, Nayeema Akther, by filing a habeas corpus petition (226/2025) challenging his detention. He was represented by advocate Syed Sajad Geelani. The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others, represented by Government Advocate Ilyas Laway.

The court noted that Nadaf was a Class 12 student preparing for the NEET examination through online mode. His name surfaced in FIR No. 171/2023 registered at Police Station Anantnag in connection with the killing of a non-local labourer, Deepak Kumar, in May 2023.

At the time of the alleged offence, Nadaf was a minor and was later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, Anantnag, on February 4, 2025.

Justice Bharti observed that apart from this FIR, “the petitioner’s antecedents in the dossier are reporting nothing adverse, objectionable and questionable.”

Within three months of his release, the District Magistrate Anantnag passed a detention order dated May 14, 2025, based on a dossier submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag. Nadaf was subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Kot-Bhalwal, Jammu.

The authorities claimed that after his release, he continued to engage in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and that normal law was insufficient to restrain him. But the court found no substantive material to support this claim.

Justice Bharti, after carefully examining the period between Nadaf's release on February 4, 2025 and his detention on May 18, 2025, described it as the only relevant window to assess his conduct.