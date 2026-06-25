ETV Bharat / state

'Not Me In Sacrilege Video', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday categorically denied that he is not the one in a purported video which has created a political uproar for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs.

The Chief Minister called it a part of a political conspiracy to malign him and damage his image on religious grounds. Addressing a press conference, Mann alleged that the individual seen in the objectionable video was one Jagman Samra, whom he described as a "blackmailer and drug addict". He claimed that Samra had previously created a face mask of Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister said Samra used a prosthetic mask and wore sunglasses in the video.

Accusing the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal of orchestrating a political conspiracy, Mann said the three parties had joined hands to target him after failing to corner his government on governance issues.

Mann said the mark on his neck is not visible on the body of the man in the video. "This is an attempt to defame me on religious grounds. No one has done as much work socially, economically and religiously for the people of Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party government. We implemented the anti-sacrilege law. Our government waived off tax on the Palki Sahib. The government held a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha in Sri Anandpur Sahib, where the status of holy cities was granted to three cities."

The Chief Minister alleged the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is biased towards his predecessor Sukhbir Singh Badal. Mann said he is willing to appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib.