'Not Me In Sacrilege Video', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The Chief Minister called it a part of a political conspiracy to malign him and damage his image on religious grounds.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday categorically denied that he is not the one in a purported video which has created a political uproar for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs.
The Chief Minister called it a part of a political conspiracy to malign him and damage his image on religious grounds. Addressing a press conference, Mann alleged that the individual seen in the objectionable video was one Jagman Samra, whom he described as a "blackmailer and drug addict". He claimed that Samra had previously created a face mask of Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister said Samra used a prosthetic mask and wore sunglasses in the video.
Accusing the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal of orchestrating a political conspiracy, Mann said the three parties had joined hands to target him after failing to corner his government on governance issues.
Mann said the mark on his neck is not visible on the body of the man in the video. "This is an attempt to defame me on religious grounds. No one has done as much work socially, economically and religiously for the people of Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party government. We implemented the anti-sacrilege law. Our government waived off tax on the Palki Sahib. The government held a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha in Sri Anandpur Sahib, where the status of holy cities was granted to three cities."
CM भगवंत के खिलाफ रचा अकाली, BJP और कांग्रेस का पूरा खेल EXPOSED‼️— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 25, 2026
ये अकाली दल का वही आदमी है जिसने पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री सरदार @BhagwantMann जी का सिलिकॉन का मास्क पहनकर होटल में फ़र्ज़ी वीडियो शूट किया। वीडियो ध्यान से देखिए, कैसे सुखबीर बादल का आदमी सरदार भगवंत मान जी की… pic.twitter.com/GdRZCSQL7i
The Chief Minister alleged the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is biased towards his predecessor Sukhbir Singh Badal. Mann said he is willing to appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
The viral video allegedly shows a man resembling Mann engaging in objectionable activities with images of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The footage triggered widespread outrage, drew sharp reactions from Sikh organisations, and prompted the Akal Takht to declare Mann 'Khalsa Panth virodhi'.
The Aam Aadmi Party denied the allegations and released forensic reports claiming that the individual seen in the video was not the Chief Minister.
Mann's fresh denial came a day after the Haryana Police arrested two men for allegedly threatening forensic experts and offering them money to prepare a report in his favour. The arrests further intensified the controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the credibility of the forensic examination and demanding his resignation.
Mann said Congress had demolished the Sri Akal Takht Sahib. "Now they are after me. The BJP had suggested Operation Blue Star. They all are hand in glove even as Bhagwant Mann is alone. I am still going among the people. People are coming to meet me. People are talking about development," he said.
फ़र्ज़ी वीडियो का सारा सच बाहर आ गया है। भगवंत मान जी का फ़र्ज़ी वीडियो मास्क लगवाकर बनाया गया था।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2026
अब ये ED पार्टी, चिट्टा पार्टी और झगड़ा पार्टी पंजाब में किसी को मुंह दिखाने लायक नहीं बचे हैं। पंजाब के लोग इस घटिया हरकत के लिए इन्हें कभी माफ़ नहीं करेंगे। https://t.co/BN4PKrItjA
Mann also showed a video at the press conference in which a young man claims that the person in the viral video is wearing a mask. The Chief Minister said the imposter forgot to place mark on his neck. One may wear a mask but eyes cannot be changed. So the man in the video has put on glasses, he said.
Mann said the man in the video, which he claimed was Jagman Samra, is based in Canada and he has not been to the country since 2016.
The Chief Minister said the video was shot in a hotel. "Who will put on a photo of Guru Sahib in a hotel room? The identity of the individual who paid for the video will be revealed in a few days," he said. Mann said he will send the video to Sri Akal Takht Sahib for probe.
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