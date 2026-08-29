'Not Just Another Crime Against Women': Mehbooba Mufti Demands Crime Branch Probe Into Kishtwar Rape-Death Case
The PDP chief said that the incident was a "deep, festering wound on the conscience of our society," reports Amir Tantray.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has demanded a crime branch probe into the rape and death due to abortion of a minor girl in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.
In a post on X, Mehbooba wrote, "The rape and murder of a school girl in Chatroo, Kishtwar, is not merely another instance of rising crimes against women. It is a deep, festering wound on the conscience of our society. Ten days on, the silence surrounding this brutal crime is only deepening the anguish of the grieving family and eroding public faith in the justice system. If decisive action is not taken now and the perpetrators brought to justice with exemplary punishment, such heinous crimes will continue with impunity."
The rape and murder of a school girl in Chatroo, Kishtwar, is not merely another instance of rising crimes against women. It is a deep, festering wound on the conscience of our society.Ten days on, the silence surrounding this brutal crime is only deepening the anguish of the…— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 29, 2026
"I urge Hon’ble LG @manojsinha_ to immediately hand over the case to the Crime Branch for a fair, transparent and time bound investigation," she added.
The incident occurred on August 20 when the minor school girl died, allegedly after she was administered pregnancy termination medicines. She was repeatedly sexually assaulted allegedly by a government school teacher Khalid Hussain Sheikh due to which she was five-months pregnant.
Khalid and his brother Tariq Hussain Sheikh, as per the police investigation, conspired to terminate the pregnancy illegally and took help of several people.
So far police have arrested six persons including Khalid, Tariq, a sanitation worker of district hospital (DH) Kishtwar Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, two persons from Gurinal Muhammad Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmed, and also a nurse of DH Kishtwar Sonika Parihar.
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