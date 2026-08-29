ETV Bharat / state

'Not Just Another Crime Against Women': Mehbooba Mufti Demands Crime Branch Probe Into Kishtwar Rape-Death Case

A file photo of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti(C) along with party leaders ( IANS )

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has demanded a crime branch probe into the rape and death due to abortion of a minor girl in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district. In a post on X, Mehbooba wrote, "The rape and murder of a school girl in Chatroo, Kishtwar, is not merely another instance of rising crimes against women. It is a deep, festering wound on the conscience of our society. Ten days on, the silence surrounding this brutal crime is only deepening the anguish of the grieving family and eroding public faith in the justice system. If decisive action is not taken now and the perpetrators brought to justice with exemplary punishment, such heinous crimes will continue with impunity."