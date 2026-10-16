‘Not In Keeping With Standards’: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Seeks Action In IAS Officer Abuse Row
Abdullah and opposition leaders demanded action against an IAS officer over his viral verbal outburst against a junior JKAS colleague.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday sought action against senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan over his alleged verbal abuse of a woman officer during an official meeting.
Abdullah said he had written to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in the “strongest possible terms” about the controversy and termed Ranjan’s conduct “prima facie not in keeping with the standards expected” of his rank. He said the subsequent suspension and dismissal threats issued to JKAS officer Beenish Wani only worsened the situation.
The CM has strictly instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure the woman officer faces no retributive or retaliatory action. “I’ve taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately, as a Union Territory, control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan, but as CM I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” he wrote.
In a separate post, Abdullah linked the controversy to his party’s demand for the restoration of full statehood, arguing that the present administrative structure limited the elected government’s ability to act against senior IAS officers.
I’ve seen the video of the online government meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer & the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse. I’ve taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately as a UT control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan but as CM I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 16, 2026
“Had J&K been a state, the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct. As a UT, we expect the authorities with control over the IAS officers to set the right example & ensure abusive, threatening behaviour is not brushed under the carpet,” he said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti called for strict action against Ranjan over his alleged abusive language, urging Chief Minister Abdullah to take up the matter with the central government.
The controversy erupted after a video of a heated exchange between Ranjan, Secretary of the Skill Development Department and Beenish Wani, Assistant Director of Employment and Counselling in Ganderbal, circulated on social media. The exchange reportedly took place during a review meeting on the Mission Youth Upliftment and Vibrant Advancement (YUVA) initiative on Wednesday.
Such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated. CM @OmarAbdullah must immediately take up the matter with the Government of India and demand strict action against the officer who is already facing allegations of issuing illegal gun licences .— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 16, 2026
Reacting to the incident, Mufti said Abdullah should immediately approach the Government of India and seek strict action against the senior bureaucrat.
“Such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated,” she wrote on X and also referred to allegations against Ranjan in a case involving the alleged illegal issuance of gun licences in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mufti’s remarks have added to growing demands for accountability over the incident, with political leaders and members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service fraternity raising concerns about workplace dignity, the conduct of senior officials and the treatment of local officers within the administration.
The exchange captured in the circulating video reportedly began during a discussion about the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in implementing work assigned to the employment department.
Ranjan questioned why the department needed the NRLM to carry out the work and challenged Wani over the division of responsibilities between the two agencies.
He repeatedly interrupted her attempts to explain her position and told her to remain silent. Wani objected to the language being used and said he could not address her in insulting terms.
The exchange escalated, with Ranjan allegedly calling her abusive names and identifying himself as her superior. He also threatened to suspend her and sought action that could lead to her dismissal from government service.
Wani objected to the remarks and challenged the officer over his conduct. The confrontation prompted wider debate about professional standards and the limits of authority during official proceedings.
The department has disputed the impression created by the circulating clips, describing them as selectively edited and unverified. In a statement, the Labour and Employment Department said the video originated from a review meeting chaired by the secretary on October 14, from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The department said the complete recording was available with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and cautioned against concluding clips circulated without the full context.
It said mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum were essential in official interactions. It also stressed that provocative remarks and inappropriate language had no place in administrative proceedings.
The department expressed concern over the circulation of what it described as selectively edited footage and said the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion under applicable rules and regulations.
It urged the media and the public to exercise caution and avoid relying on unverified or sensationalised material circulating on social media.
The controversy has also drawn criticism from political leaders and serving officers. PDP leader Iltija Mufti called for Ranjan’s suspension, alleging that Kashmiri officers had increasingly been sidelined in the administration since 2019.
Former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu also condemned the alleged conduct, questioning how an IAS officer could address a woman colleague in such a manner.
The JKAS Fraternity separately condemned what it described as verbal abuse, personal insults and public humiliation of a senior woman officer.
The incident has also brought renewed attention to Ranjan’s past legal troubles. The 2010-batch IAS officer was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged illegal arms licences issued in Jammu and Kashmir.
The CBI arrested him on March 1, 2020, in connection with the case. He was subsequently suspended by the Jammu and Kashmir government and reinstated in February 2021 following recommendations from a review committee.
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