ETV Bharat / state

‘Not In Keeping With Standards’: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Seeks Action In IAS Officer Abuse Row

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday sought action against senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan over his alleged verbal abuse of a woman officer during an official meeting.

Abdullah said he had written to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in the “strongest possible terms” about the controversy and termed Ranjan’s conduct “prima facie not in keeping with the standards expected” of his rank. He said the subsequent suspension and dismissal threats issued to JKAS officer Beenish Wani only worsened the situation.

The CM has strictly instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure the woman officer faces no retributive or retaliatory action. “I’ve taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately, as a Union Territory, control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan, but as CM I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Abdullah linked the controversy to his party’s demand for the restoration of full statehood, arguing that the present administrative structure limited the elected government’s ability to act against senior IAS officers.

“Had J&K been a state, the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct. As a UT, we expect the authorities with control over the IAS officers to set the right example & ensure abusive, threatening behaviour is not brushed under the carpet,” he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti called for strict action against Ranjan over his alleged abusive language, urging Chief Minister Abdullah to take up the matter with the central government.

The controversy erupted after a video of a heated exchange between Ranjan, Secretary of the Skill Development Department and Beenish Wani, Assistant Director of Employment and Counselling in Ganderbal, circulated on social media. The exchange reportedly took place during a review meeting on the Mission Youth Upliftment and Vibrant Advancement (YUVA) initiative on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, Mufti said Abdullah should immediately approach the Government of India and seek strict action against the senior bureaucrat.

“Such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated,” she wrote on X and also referred to allegations against Ranjan in a case involving the alleged illegal issuance of gun licences in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti’s remarks have added to growing demands for accountability over the incident, with political leaders and members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service fraternity raising concerns about workplace dignity, the conduct of senior officials and the treatment of local officers within the administration.

The exchange captured in the circulating video reportedly began during a discussion about the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in implementing work assigned to the employment department.

Ranjan questioned why the department needed the NRLM to carry out the work and challenged Wani over the division of responsibilities between the two agencies.

He repeatedly interrupted her attempts to explain her position and told her to remain silent. Wani objected to the language being used and said he could not address her in insulting terms.